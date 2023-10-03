‘Community’: Everything We Know About Long-Awaited Movie So Far

Six seasons and a movie have been a long time coming for fans of Community, but it seems that patience is the key as the highly-anticipated previously-announced film remains a work in progress.

While the film was announced a while ago, new details are always emerging and we’re here to keep you up to date on the latest when it comes to Greendale’s best, brightest, and certainly funniest. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming movie and stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Where Will the Movie Stream?

Announced in September 2022, the Community movie was ordered to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. This marks a reunion with the company as the first five seasons of the original series aired on NBC. The sixth and final season streamed on Yahoo. Debuting in 2009 and wrapping in 2015, it’s been nearly ten years since the show wrapped its run, making the film even more welcome.

Who Is Making the Movie?

Series creator Dan Harmon is set to helm the project alongside Andrew Guest. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon said of fan expectations surrounding the project, “I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing… And you’re not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don’t want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying.”

He went on to add, “But then I’m holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle.”

Who Has Been Cast?

Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown are all set to return as their characters Jeff Winger, Ben Chang, Annie Eddison, Britta Perry, Dean Pelton, Abed Nadir, Troy, and Shirley. The biggest challenge is getting everyone’s schedules to align, according to Harmon who told THR, “By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align?”

Production on the film was halted due to the writer’s and actor’s strikes, and while Peacock did greenlight the project, only time will tell how quickly the gang will be able to reunite for a movie. Meanwhile, Chevy Chase will not participate.

What Is the Storyline?

In the same interview, Harmon said, “I don’t think it’s too much of a spoiler to say that the story would involve the gang getting back together.” What that looks like remains a mystery to fans, but it makes sense thematically. As viewers will recall, the unlikely friends who met at a Greendale community college study group parted ways to take on new paths in life. There are only a few reasons life could bring them all back together again.

No matter the occasion, viewers should expect screen time with all of the characters together, as Harmon explained, “Because the thing that’s going to matter most to me as an audience member or to anybody who loved that show is seeing those people see each other… And they still love each other, and it’s not going to feel the same if you’re shooting them separately at different months in different locations.”

Where Is the Movie Going to Film?

Initially, before strikes took place, filming was supposedly planned to take place in Atlanta so Glover could be included as that was the best means to accommodate his schedule. For now, it’s uncertain when and where filming will take place.

Stay tuned for more news on Community‘s long-awaited movie.

Community, Movie Premiere, TBA, Peacock