Star Wars: The Acolyte is the latest title to join the franchise on Disney+ as the series prepares to launch on the streaming platform.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the series from who is starring in it to when it will debut, and everything in between. Scroll down for a closer look.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during the High Republic era amid the prime of the Jedi Order, The Acolyte follows an investigation into a shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues begin to emerge, they travel down a darker path where sinister forces reveal that not everything is as it seems. A newly-released poster for the series hints at trouble ahead with the faded image of a lightsaber alongside the words “In an age of light, a darkness rises.”

When Does Star Wars: The Acolyte Premiere?

Also unveiled in the poster, The Acolyte will officially premiere on Tuesday, June 4. Viewers will have to stay tuned for more details about specific release times and episode drops.

Who Is in the Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast?

The cast of The Acolyte includes Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae as the Jedi Master, and Amandla Stenberg plays the warrior from his past. Meanwhile, other cast members include Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Who Made Star Wars: The Acolyte?

The series was created by showrunner Leslye Headland, who also executive produces the show alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Meanwhile, Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana serve as co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about the series as we approach the premiere on Disney+, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section below.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, Series Premiere, Tuesday, June 4, Disney+