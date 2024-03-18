Prime Video Orders MrBeast Competition Reality Series

Prime Video is about to give Netflix‘s Squid Game: The Challenge a run for its money… literally as the newly-ordered Beast Games will soon become the biggest reality competition series ever with 1,000 contestants.

The series is based on MrBeast‘s already successful YouTube show and will see a $5 million cash prize be the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming. Beast Games is set to debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories with a date yet-to-be announced.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us.”

No big additional details were available at this time, but MrBeast released the following statement, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Known as MrBeast, the YouTuber’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and in 2022, he became the most subscribed YouTube creator across the globe with 244 million subscribers. Currently working out of and residing in Greenville, North Carolina, MrBeast entertains millions online through engaging challenges and massive giveaways including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need.

In addition to his content creation, MrBeast also founded Feastables, a chocolate and snack brand company, and is the co-creator of #TeamTrees, a fundraiser for the Arbor Day Foundation, and #TeamSeas, a fundraiser for Ocean Conservancy and the Ocean Cleanup. And in 2020, he launched Beast Philanthropy, a charitable organization that focuses on global charity efforts.

Stay tuned for more on Beast Games as the new competition series takes shape at Prime Video.

Beast Games, TBA, Prime Video