‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Shakeup as Sanya Richards-Ross Exits Show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is undergoing a shake-up as Sanya Richards-Ross is the latest cast member to exit the Bravo reality series ahead of Season 16.

As confirmed by Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on March 14, the four-time Olympic gold medalist is departing the show alongside fellow castmates Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton.

“How do you feel about Kandi, Sanya, and Marlo leaving the show?” Cohen asked his guest, Mariah Smith, during the episode, casually revealing the news to his listeners.

Richards-Ross, who welcomed her second child with husband Aaron Ross in December, hasn’t yet addressed her exit publicly. The former track-and-field athlete joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14 and continued to make appearances in Season 15.

The long-running reality series has undergone significant cast changes since its extended hiatus between Seasons 14 and 15. This led to Burruss and Hampton deciding to leave the show.

“I’ve been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I’ve got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah,” Burruss told Entertainment Tonight last month when discussing her exit.

She added, “I mean, I love the girls, they’re my friends, I’m still gonna see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know.”

Hampton, who has been part of the franchise since Season 4, also confirmed her departure last month, telling People, “My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped.”

“This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future and not reliving my past,” she continued.

However, while some regular housewives are leaving, others are set to return, including fan favorite Porsha Williams. Following a two-season absence, Williams will be back on RHOA for Season 16.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams said statement last month. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, TBA, Bravo