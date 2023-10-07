‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ at 15: Why Its Former Stars Left the Show

Don’t be tardy to the (anniversary) party: The Real Housewives of Atlanta is turning 15! The third installment in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise debuted on October 7, 2008, with Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, NeNe Leakes, and Shereé Whitfield — pictured above — on the payroll.

Of course, most of those ladies aren’t full-time Housewives anymore, and rumor has it that some or all of the Season 15 cast members might have to give up their peaches, too. In August, Entertainment Tonight reported that “a major shakeup” is coming to the show, perhaps even a reboot like the one that replaced the entire RHONY cast. (A source told Page Six that “nothing official has been decided,” however.)

While we wait for word on Season 16, keep reading to find out why RHOA’s former cast members dropped off the payroll.