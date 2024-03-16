Look who else is checking into The White Lotus: Charlotte Le Bon is joining the HBO anthology’s third season, replacing Francesca Corney.

Sources told Deadline — which reported the recasting on Friday — that White Lotus producers swapped Corney for Le Bon because they wanted someone who appeared older in the role, the details of which are still under wraps.

Le Bon is known for her roles in the films The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Walk, and The Promise. She also co-wrote and directed the 2022 coming-of-age film Falcon Lake.

Corney, who’s vacating the White Lotus part, guest-starred in Mrs Sidhu Investigates and recurred in The Buccaneers last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francesca Corney (@franicorn)

This is the second known recasting for The White Lotus Season 3. Miloš Biković (South Wind) was dropped from the production in February after his ties to Russia came under criticism. Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone) has since been cast in Biković’s former role.

The White Lotus’ Season 3 — which creator Mike White said would focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality” — is currently filming on location in Thailand.

Previously-revealed cast members include Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Tayme Thapthimthong, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, and Blackpink member Lisa.

Character info is scant, but Deadline reports Season 3 will feature “a multigenerational gang with a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.”

Plus, fans know that Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus’ first season, is coming back to reprise the role of spa worker Belinda Lindsey.

The White Lotus, Season 3, 2025, HBO