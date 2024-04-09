10 Best Episodes of ‘Parks and Recreation,’ Now 15 Years Old

When Parks and Recreation debuted on NBC on April 9, 2009, did anyone expect it to become one of the most beloved TV comedies of recent history?

That first season only got so-so reviews and unfavorable comparisons to its mockumentary predecessor, The Office. But you can’t keep Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) down. Parks and Rec’s second season humanized the show’s lead character and deepened the quirky personalities of her team at the Parks Department of the fictional Pawnee, Indiana, and viewers were duly hooked.

Now here we are 15 years after the series premiere, and we suggest you “treat yo’self” to the following episodes, rated as the series’ best by IMDb voters.

10. Season 3, Episode 16: “Li’l Sebastian”

Light up “5,000 Candles in the Wind”: This is the episode in which the Pawnee gang say their farewells to the titular miniature horse, while Tom (Aziz Ansari) changes careers and Leslie and Ben (Adam Scott) try to keep a lid on their office romance. An IMDb user called this the “end of a great season” with “the most moving moment of silence I’ve ever seen.”

9. Season 3, Episode 13: “The Fight”

Poehler herself scripted this episode, which threatened to end Leslie’s BBF-ship with Ann (Rashida Jones) during a drunken night at Tom’s Snakehole Lounge. “What a brilliant episode, genuinely hilarious in places,” one person wrote on IMDb. “One of the rewatch-over-and-over episodes.”

8. Season 5, Episode 9: “Ron and Diane”

Ron’s (Nick Offerman) burgeoning relationship with Diane (guest star Lucy Lawless) is almost ruined by a reappearance by his ex Tammy II (Megan Mullally). Meanwhile, Jerry (Jim O’Heir) throws a Christmas party but seemingly declines to invite some of his coworkers. “This episode had so many great and funny moments in it … I laughed out loud more than any other episode, absolutely loved it,” one user said.

7. Season 3, Episode 9: “Andy and April’s Fancy Party”

As Ann attends a singles mixer and gets a morale boost from Donna (Retta) and Ben considers leaving Pawnee, April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Chris Pratt) invite their colleagues to a dinner party that turns out to be a surprise wedding. “The chemistry between April and Andy is one of the cutest, weirdest, and most natural on all TV,” an IMDb user wrote in a 10-star review of the episode.

6. Season 3, Episode 2: “Flu Season”

Leslie tries to push through what she thinks is an allergy attack so she can organize a harvest festival for the town — even if it means taking a Claritin, throwing it up, taking another, throwing that one up, and taking a third. “This episode is as tightly written as they come,” one fan raved. “Basically every scene and almost every single line is hilarious.”

5. Season 4, Episode 22: “Win, Lose or Draw”

As Season 4 ends, Leslie ekes out a victory against Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) for a seat on the city council but says goodbye to Ben, who’s leaving for a job opportunity in D.C. Meanwhile, April and Andy conspire to disappear after she accidentally deletes the department’s files. “With its heart in the right place and consistent laughs, I think this was the most complete season finale so far,” a reviewer said.

4. Season 5, Episode 14: “Leslie and Ben”

In this milestone episode for shippers, the eponymous characters decide to get married in just two hours’ time. Rival councilman Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser) almost upends their nuptials, but Ron literally swings into action to take out the wedding crasher. One IMDb user hailed this installment as the “best wedding episode of any show.”

3. Season 6, Episode 22: “Moving Up: Part 2”

With guest stars aplenty — including Jon Hamm as an employee even sloppier than “Terry” — Season 6 ends with a flash-forward and a promotion for Leslie to Midwest Regional Director of the National Park Service. “We see virtually every secondary character make an appearance, and it doesn’t seem forced at all,” one viewer wrote. “It’s amazing how much this show has grown from Season 1.”

2. Season 7, Episode 4: “Leslie and Ron”

Leslie and Ron’s colleagues lock them in the old Parks office so they can settle their disagreement. Ron won’t talk, so Leslie goes to extremes, torturing him with dripping water, Post-it notes, and mangled “We Didn’t Start the Fire” lyrics. “This bottle episode invoked rich emotion from the two leads and displayed their powerful and fun relationship over the past seven seasons,” one person wrote on IMDb. “A real delight to watch.”

1. Season 7, Episode 12: “One Last Ride”

Former series regulars, fan-favorite guest stars, and even Jill and Joe Biden show up for Parks and Recreation’s series finale, as flash-forwards reveal the fate of the Pawnee Parks posse. “One of the best final episodes ever,” one fan opined. “I loved how each character got their happy ending.”