Times are grim for the men of Apple TV+‘s Masters of the Air, the latest chapter in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Band of Brothers franchise.

As we reach “Part Nine,” the finale episode dropping Friday, March 15, we have your exclusive first look at the glimmer of hope on the horizon for prisoners of war Major John “Bucky” Egan (Callum Turner), Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson (Branden Cook), Lieutenant Robert H. Daniels (Ncuti Gatwa), Lieutenant Richard D. Macon (Josiah Cross), and more as the Americans approach the Nazi camp.

In the sneak peek clip, above, the hope comes in the form of a bomber who flies down over the snowy encampment. “Macon, that’s a B-51,” Jefferson says, recognizing the sound of the engine before the plane comes into view.

Could this be the answer to their escape? Only time will tell. As the clip plays out, the plane flies overhead and shoots at the gun towers, taking aim at the main offense.

While it doesn’t have a major impact at first, the plane flies off and some may believe the attack is over, but it isn’t long before the B-51 is circling back. As the prisoners whoop and holler with excitement, the Nazis continue to shoot in the air, but their ground attack is futile against the targeted strike of the bomber as it shoots directly into the central buildings of the camp.

Although the minute-long tease doesn’t reveal too much, it promises excitement on the horizon for the finale episode of this World War II drama centered around the 100th Bomb Group. Don’t miss it for yourself, tune into the clip, above, and catch Masters of the Air‘s finale episode when it drops on Apple TV+.

Masters of the Air, Finale Episode, Friday, March 15, Apple TV+