‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Sweet On Set Moment Ahead of Show Exit

As her final episode nears, Tracy Spiridakos and her Chicago P.D. co-stars are feeling all the emotions and soaking in their last moments together on set.

Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton in the hit police procedural drama, was snapped in a photograph on set, where she gave a big hug to her co-star, LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater).

Fellow cast member Marina Squerciati, who portrays Officer Kim Burgess, was the one to share the pic, writing alongside it, “Squeezing in all the Tracy hugs we can get.”

The picture shows the two Chicago P.D. stars wearing their police uniforms as a super smiley Spiridakos wraps her arms around Hawkins, who hugs her back.

Hawkins commented on the photo, writing #StayUpton, the hashtag fans have been using to encourage Spiridakos to remain with the show. He and Spiridakos also reposted the snap on their Instagram Stories.

Spiridakos made her Chicago P.D. debut in Season 4 and was upped to series regular status for Season 5. Her impending exit was announced back in October 2023, with the currently airing Season 11 being her last.

While fans don’t know exactly how and when Upton will leave the show, executive producer Gwen Sigan previously told TV Insider, “We’ll see her in the whole season. She’s here the whole time.”

Season 11 started to lay the groundwork for how Upton will be written out, with her and Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) getting divorced. It remains to be seen if Halstead will play a part in Upton’s departure from the show.

“This is a woman prone to abandonment issues because of what she’s been through in the past and because of her family life,” Sigan added.

“So it’s going to be really interesting to see that struggle this year and to see that it really becomes not so much about Jay, it’s more so about her and realizing some things about herself that she needs to work on and work through,” she continued. ‘So that she can get to the other side and so that she can see that maybe there’s a whole world out there for Upton that she hasn’t been able to explore yet. So I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a really nice arc for her this year.”

In the meantime, fans should check out Spiridakos’ Instagram page, where she has frequently shared photos from the set and behind-the-scenes snaps with her castmates.