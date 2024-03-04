Get ready for a slo-mo run down the beach: Baywatch is back. Fox is officially rebooting the lifeguard drama, with the production company Fremantle tasked with bringing it back to life.

Laura Olsen of Spinning Out will serve as showrunner for the new Baywatch, per Variety. The new logline calls it an “action-packed reboot” about found family. It reads: “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

The original Baywatch was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, who will serve as executive producers on this new series along with Olsen. The series is billed as an hour-long drama. See the new key art below.

The original Baywatch starred David Hasselhoff, Mitzi Kapture, Pamela Anderson, David Chokachi, Kelly Packard, Michael Bergin, Michael Newman, and more. It premiered in 1989 and ran until 1999. The Baywatch spinoff, Baywatch Hawaii then ran from 1999 to 2001 and featured much of the original cast, as well as Jason Momoa and Carmen Electra.

Hasselhoff starred in another spinoff called Baywatch Nights from 1995 to 1997. It was a private eye instead of lifeguard drama. A movie reboot starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario came out in 2017. Fox is familiar with the franchise; it aired the 2003 reunion movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

The network is also currently developing a different lifeguard drama called Rescue: Hi Surf. The series will follow the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu in Hawaii. Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Zoe Cipres will star in the drama.