We can already tell that this reunion is going to be fun! The Equalizer has set the stage for a reunion for former costars Queen Latifah with Mike Epps when the latter guest stars in the March 17 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Epps — who starred alongside Latifah in the 2015 HBO movie Bessie — plays J.J., a former gambling addict Robyn (Latifah) calls on to assist after Dante’s (Tory Kittles) old training partner is taken hostage while working undercover in an illegal casino. In our clip, J.J. is enjoying a burger for the first time in years after getting out of prison for this mission.

“I’m ready to turn over a new leaf. No more gambling, no more conning. Just a nice quiet life,” he says. Robyn’s all for that, especially since, “I’m not sure how much action you’ll find in Vermont with, what’s your lady’s name?” J.J. reveals that her name’s Bertha Michell and they have yet to meet in real life. Apparently, they’ve gotten to know one another through a prison pen pal deal.

“So it was love at first read, huh?” Robyn asks. J.J. says they’ve spoken on the phone and swapped photos, but Robyn has thoughts about that. Watch the full sneak peek above for more about J.J. and Bertha and what else he wants to do while out of prison. (Hint: It’s much more than should be on his list.)

Also in this next episode, “All Bets Are Off,” Dee (Laya DeLeon Hayes) joins a peer counseling group and learns that some students have been bullying her on a social media page.

We’re already counting on something going wrong during Robyn’s mission, related to J.J., of course. (But after just this quick look at the two together, we have to admit: We hope he can return.) Let us know in the comments section below what you think will happen.

