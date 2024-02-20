The Equalizer paid tribute to one of its ‘family members’ at the end of the Season 4 premiere on Sunday, February 18, leading many viewers to wonder who this person was.

A dedication slide appeared at the end of the episode, which read, “In Memory of Kristina Jones.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Jones, who went by the name Tina, was one of Queen Latifah‘s assistants and also helped the show’s COVID team with testing during the pandemic.

“She was on call for whatever Latifah wanted,” Jones’ uncle, Lancelot Owens, told The U.S. Sun. “Sometimes she had to do different runs for her off-set. She was like her Girl Friday.”

Lancelot, who also works on The Equalizer as an advisor, said that Jones and Latifah “had a great relationship” and “loved each other.”

“Tina affected everybody [on set] with her approach and how she did everything,” he continued. “Her daily slogan was she loved everybody, even if I don’t shake hands.”

Lancelot went on to say that “everybody came together” following his niece’s passing, with everyone, including Latifah, doing everything they could to assist.

“Well, that’s a family member… [Latifah] did what she could. She was there to help,” he shared.

Jones, who was born on November 15, 1969, passed away on May 23, 2023, following a battle with cancer. According to her online obituary, she is survived by her mother, Cinetta Owens-Feliciano, stepfather David Feliciano, brother Joseph Jones, and uncle Lancelot Owens.

“Tina, as she was affectionately called, was a beautiful soul who cared deeply and brought happiness to the many lives she touched,” the obituary read.

A service to celebrate her life was held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey.

According to Lancelot, Jones worked on at least two seasons of The Equalizer, as well as on the sets of other shows and movies. He also said she was a charitable person, volunteered at a church in the Poconos, helped feed the homeless, and mentored young activists.

The Equalizer premiered on CBS on February 7, 2021, and stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother and former CIA operative who acts as a street vigilante for justice. The crime drama is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name.