‘The Voice’: See Texas Mom & Backup Singer’s Dazzling Emotional Performance

The final round of Blind Auditions for The Voice‘s 25th season was a night to remember for Val T. Webb, a worship leader and backup singer who earned chair turns from all four coaches.

Webb, a 43-year-old mother from New Braunfels, Texas, took to the stage to perform a heartfelt rendition of Deborah Cox’s “How Did You Get Here,” wowing the coaches, studio audience, and viewers at home.

Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay all turned their chairs for Webb, who revealed that it was her son, Joshua (who joined her on stage), who encouraged her to finally audition for the show.

“I’m so happy for you because I see the joy in your face, and little relief, too, I think,” Legend said after Webb’s performance, per Parade. “It’s very difficult doing this audition but you handled it with such poise and grace. I don’t know if you noticed, but I was the first one who turned for you. Your tone is so elegant. Do you sing in church? You sound like you do.”

Webb told Legend she’s “been a worship director for many, many years” and also revealed she sings background “for professional artists like yourselves.”

“I’m just going to tell you Val, I grew up singing gospel and soul music, and I just love coaching artists like yourself. You’re so gifted and it would be a joy to work with you,” Legend added, hoping to land the talented singer for his team.

Not to be outdone, Shay made his pitch, telling Webb, “I grew up singing gospel as well and I felt like I was in a worship service for a second. I was feeling it. I think we can all agree that this is really special. You have such a light. I don’t think it’s the lights behind you. I think it’s just you lighting up this room. You are a star. You’re a backup singer no more.”

“Now you’re the lead singer. That was one of the best performances we’ve seen. We turned around and you kicked it into a whole other gear. It was unbelievable,” Dan added.

The pitches grew even tenser as Chance made his case, telling Webb, “I heard them say that they grew up in church, which I have never heard them say in all the auditions so far. That’s usually what I say. I run a vacation bible school in Chicago, and I work with the youth choir there, and these dudes heard me say that I think. So that’s the reason they’re throwing it at you.”

He continued, “You made it your own song and I feel that that’s what this show is all about is people showing their true personalities through their music. I really, really think we can make some special moments together.”

Last up was McEntire, who was the final coach to turn. She admitted her reservation was due to being “the country girl singer” and not knowing what she could contribute.

“But then I got to thinking, if I’m going to give any notes, I really need to pay attention to see if there’s anything I can critique on,” she explained. “There wasn’t, and that’s when I hit my button because I’ve been in the business for a long, long time and you just look like a beautiful woman who loves to sing for the Lord as I do, and we’d have a great time together. I’d love to be your coach.”

In the end, Chance’s authenticity won out, as Webb chose to join Team Chance. Did Webb make the right decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.