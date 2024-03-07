‘The Voice’ Fans Complain There’s Too Much Country Music on Show

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice has always welcomed singers from across multiple genres, but some viewers think the current 25th season is starting to lean too heavily into country music.

This rise in country music on the show could be explained by two (technically, three) of the coaches being country artists, including Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country, and country pop duo Dan + Shay. Hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper and R&B/soul singer John Legend fill the other two chairs.

But it’s not just the coaches; this season has also seen an increase in auditionees focusing on country music, including the likes of Tae Lewis, Dani Stacy, Josh Sanders, Devon Sutterfield, Karen Waldrup, Rob Cole, and more.

“Too much country on #TheVoice so far I know many enjoy it but I personally can’t tolerate it,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“The more country, the worse for the show. But they still don’t get it #TheVoice,” said another.

Another asked, “Is The Voice becoming a show for country music artists? That’s all that seems to audition lately.”

“This show has turned into the voice country,” said another, adding, “Now it’s even more the voice country after last week.”

“So the Voice this year is just country. Got it. Logs out,” said another commenter.

“I can’t be the only person annoyed that Country Western (CW) is overshadowing everything,” wrote one fan on The Voice Reddit forum. “If CW had its own show it would be better. If the music industry picked the winner it would also be better. America voting is a train wreck.”

Despite the surge in country artists on the show, The Voice has a long history with the genre. Country superstar Blake Shelton served as a coach for 23 seasons and held the record for most wins. Nine of Shelton’s victories came with country artists, including Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Brice Leatherwood.

Former coach Kelly Clarkson also won the show with country contestants Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot.

Not everyone was against the show’s country vibes, though, as one X user wrote, “If you don’t like it then don’t watch it. I love it but then again I like country music.”

Others had bigger issues, with one fan writing, “What bothers me more than Country singers is people who already have music careers and are earning a living as singers.”

The above statement comes after Grammy-nominated Bryan Olesen, the former lead guitarist for the Christian rock band Newsboys, made it through the Blind Auditions on Monday, March 5.

What do you think? Are there too many country artists on The Voice? Let us know in the comment section below.