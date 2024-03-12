‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Gives Health Update After Medical Emergency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has opened up about the medical emergency that landed her in the hospital during the reunion for the reality show’s 13th season.

Speaking to Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Stracke revealed, “I did have a medical issue that was serious,” noting that host Andy Cohen “called medics right away” before it was decided she should head to the emergency room.

“I ended up going to the emergency room with truly one of my best friends, Garcelle [Beauvais],” she continued, referring to her Real Housewives co-star, who also left the reunion early to go and check on Stracke. “She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for].”

During the reunion, which began airing with Part 1 on February 28 and will conclude with Part 3 on Wednesday, March 13, Stracke felt dizzy and started shaking. Paramedics quickly intervened before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

“It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it’s a real thing. And dehydration,” she shared. “I was working a lot between New York and LA, back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands.”

She went on to say that a “severe case of bronchitis” exacerbated the issue, which forced her into a long recovery period.

“I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me,” she continued. “And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again.”

Viewers will see the scary moment during Wednesday’s final instalment of the RHOBH reunion. A teaser for the episode shows Stracke struggling for breath as her panicked cast mates gather around her and Cohen fans her with his cue cards.

“Can we call somebody, please?” a concerned Beauvais asks, while Cohen adds, “You’re shaking, you’re shaking, you are really shaking.”

Due to the editing of the trailer, it makes it look like a surprise cameo from series alum Kathy Hilton is what sends Stracke into her medical episode. However, the Bravo star was quick to shoot down that speculation.

“I will say, it had nothing to do with Kathy Hilton,” Stracke stated. “We’re very good friends. Kathy was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Kathy was calling me when I got out of the emergency room that night, checking on me. The entire cast checked on me, not just one day but several days.”

“And we have the most amazing production team. They were with me. Some of them were with me at the emergency room,” she added. “It was a very scary moment for me, and it was a reality check for how I need to treat my body.”