Jimmy Kimmel closed out his latest Oscars hosting gig by reading former President Donald Trump’s review of his performance — and it wasn’t pretty. Kimmel took an “extra minute” at the end of the ceremony to read aloud Trump’s mean comments, which made the host “really proud.”

Trump’s review, which was posted on Truth Social, began: “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

The former president’s disses didn’t stop there. He added that the network should “get rid of Kimmel” and replace him with “George Slopanopoulos,” referring to Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos.

The Apprentice alum continued, “He [Stephanopoulos] would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

After Kimmel was finished reading Trump’s post, the camera panned to a laughing Jodie Foster in the audience. “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social,” Kimmel told the crowd.

The Oscars host thanked Trump for tuning in to the 96th annual Academy Awards. “I’m surprised. Isn’t it past your jail time?” he quipped. Kimmel’s “jail time” dig was a reference to Trump’s current legal turmoil. The former commander-in-chief has been charged with 91 criminal offenses across four criminal cases.

Kimmel has never shied away from criticizing the former president. Ahead of hosting the Oscars for a fourth time, Kimmel was asked about covering Trump again now that he’ll likely be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

“You know what, I kind of love it because I know it bothers him and that really tickles me. And then occasionally we get confirmation of that and it inspires me. He is my muse,” Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter.