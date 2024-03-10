John Cena made one memorable entrance at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The WWE wrestler-turned-actor presented the Best Costume Design award naked. Yes, you read that right.

Before the Best Costume Design award presentation, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel recalled the moment Robert Opel streaked across the stage during the 1974 Oscars. “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” Kimmel asked. Kimmel repeated his question, and Cena popped his head out from the side of the stage.

A nervous Cena called Kimmel over and explained that he didn’t want to streak naked across the stage anymore. “I just don’t feel right about it, man,” Cena told Kimmel. “It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

Cena stressed that “the male body is not a joke.” Kimmel responded with rapid-fire speed, “Mine is.” The host didn’t understand why streaking naked would be such a big deal because Cena usually wrestles naked. “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts [jean shorts],” Cena quipped.

After Kimmel left the stage in a huff, the Ricky Stanicky actor carefully side-stepped his way to the microphone with just the Costume Design card covering himself. “Costumes,” he began as the crowd started to roar with laughter. “They are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is.”

Cena then noted that he wouldn’t be able to open the Best Costume Design envelope without his Hollywood colleagues and the entire world seeing all of him. Kimmel then walked onto the stage to help Cena present the nominees.

During the presentation, Cena got a much-needed costume to announce the winner. When the camera returned to Cena, he was sporting what appeared to be a curtain.