Deep Thoughts on CBS Comedies, A Real Cowboy Dynasty, Fishy ‘MasterChef Junior,’ More ‘Queens’ of Nature

CBS comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola contemplate aging, parenthood and mortality—with laughter. A real-life Yellowstone-influenced reality series features a ranching family on the cusp of change and possible succession. Mystery seafood and seaweed confound the young cooks on MasterChef Junior. National Geographic’s nature series Queens concludes with vignettes of female elephants, orcas and more, plus a bonus behind-the-scenes episode.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood

8/7c

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is slowly coming to terms with the recent news of a surprise grandbaby on the way, courtesy of Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend). Cue the existential crisis as he contemplates getting older and the challenges of modern parenting. Next door, Dave’s (Max Greenfield) dad Lamar (Kevin Pollak) returns, hoping to spend more time with his grandson Grover (Hank Greenspan) despite the parents’ trepidations.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola

8:30/7:30c

Deep thoughts also occupy Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) when Dottie (Christine Ebersole) finds a new place for her late husband Max’s urn: their living room. This triggers debates about death and the afterlife, while back at the MaxDot workplace, Dottie’s empty office creates competition between Douglas (Matt Jones) and Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa).

Peacock

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys

Series Premiere 11/10c

The streaming home of Yellowstone presents a reality-TV version of a contemporary Western family saga, set at the McBee Farm and Cattle operation in rural Missouri. Patriarch Steve McBee, newly divorced, is making his way through the local female population while the ranch’s future lies with a potential $100 million venture capital investment. Three of his four sons—the eldest, CEO Steven Jr., Jesse and Cole—are jockeying for succession should their dad decide to hang up his Stetson. The 10-episode first season is available for binge-watching on Peacock, with episodes airing weekly on USA.

Greg Gayne

MasterChef Junior

8/7c

Something fishy’s going on at the pint-sized cooking competition. Namely, a mystery seafood lurking in the show’s first mystery treasure chest challenge. The young cooks also have to use seaweed in their dish to win the round. Followed by So You Think You Can Dance (9/8c), with more auditions that are so expressive and emotional it can bring judges (and viewers) to tears.

National Geographic for Disney/Robbie Harman

Queens

Season Finale

The nature series devoted to the female of many species concludes with three back-to-back episodes and a behind-the-scenes special profiling the women filmmakers and conservationists who spent four years capturing these fascinating stories. The night begins with a sisterhood of elephants protecting a newborn, then moves to the Ethiopian mountains for vignettes involving a gelada monkey and Ethiopian wolf. The final episode, featuring a family of orca whales and a first-time mother bear, is followed at 11/10c by the “Behind the Queens” making-of special.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: