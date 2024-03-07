Margaret Qualley Cast as Amanda Knox in Hulu Limited Series

Maid star Margaret Qualley is gearing up to play Amanda Knox for a new Hulu limited series about the controversial figure.

The untitled project from 20th Television and The Littlefield Company is created by KJ Steinberg whose past projects include This Is Us and Gossip Girl. Steinberg will serve as showrunner with Knox executive producing alongside Monica Lewinsky, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as an eight-episode series, the show will be based on Knox’s version of events surrounding the savage killing of her roommate Meredith Kercher 16 years ago.

As true-crime enthusiasts will recall, Knox found herself at the center of a media frenzy for years after she and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested after Kercher was found murdered in their apartment. Both Knox and Kercher were studying abroad in Italy. Both Knox and Sollecito were convicted of killing Kercher in 2009, had their convictions overturned in 2011, and were found guilty a second time in a retrial before ultimately being exonerated by Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation.

Knox’s life and the murder case she’s been entangled in for decades have been the subject of other screen adaptations and spins. Some titles that examined the story include Lifetime‘s 2011 film Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy which starred Hayden Panettiere, the 2014 film The Face of an Angel, and a 2016 documentary feature.

In 2021, Knox accused Matt Damon and filmmaker Tom McCarthy of “ripping off” her story for their movie Stillwater, which saw Abigail Breslin fill a role similar to Knox’s own story.

Along with Qualley’s role in Maid, her other credits include series such as Fosse/Verdon and The Leftovers as well as films like Drive-Away Dolls, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Poor Things. Stay tuned for more on this project as it continues to take shape at Hulu.