Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox Documentary ‘The Murder Of Meredith’ to Air on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has snapped up the UK and Ireland rights for The Murder of Meredith, a documentary that dives into the shocking 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.

According to Deadline, the 90-minute doc will land on Amazon in November and aims to reframe the narrative around the tragic events of November 1, 2007, when the 21-year-old Kercher was brutally murdered in the Italian town of Perugia. At the time, Kercher’s life was overshadowed by American student Amanda Knox, her flatmate who was accused of her murder, along with Rudy Guede and Raffaele Sollecito.

A media frenzy took place at the time, with Knox becoming the driving subject of headlines. Knox, Guede, and Sollecito were originally found guilty of murder by the Italian courts. However, Knox and Sollecito later had their convictions overturned.

The Murder of Meredith will be told by those involved with the case, delving into the evidence, egos, and errors that left Kercher’s family with more questions than answers. It is produced and directed by Angie Cox, with Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi of Woodcut Media serving as executive producers.

“Fifteen years on from one of the most talked about murders in modern history, we bring together the key people involved in the original investigation,” said Cox (via Deadline). “We also hear from Patrick Lumumba, who Amanda Knox falsely accused of the murder. At the heart of this are Meredith and her family. And with archive of family interviews and press conferences, we show how a family united in grief fought for the truth.”

Woodcut Media and distributor Abacus Media Rights hold the rights to the documentary elsewhere and will be selling the project in Cannes at Mipcom.

“It is a privilege to be on board this project presented to us by Woodcut Media and we are pleased to have secured this deal with Prime Video in the UK and Ireland for this Amazon exclusive,” said Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at Abacus Media Rights. It’s a true crime story that digs deep into the mysterious murder of this young student may years ago. This is a story that shocked the world with many questions still left unanswered.”