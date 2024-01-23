For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Hearties, it’s time to celebrate: Not only do we have a premiere date for your favorite Hallmark Channel drama’s return, but there are also some teases about what to expect — including resolution for one of last finale’s cliffhangers.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 will premiere on Sunday, April 7 at 9/8c. The season will consist of 12 episodes. (Season 10 ended in October 2023.) Check out the full version of the new poster below, with the tagline, “The heart of something new.”

In Season 11, Hallmark teases, “Schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton [Erin Krakow] embarks on a fresh start — with new romance, new challenges, and new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant [Kevin McGarry] navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard [Chris McNally] must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery [Jack Wagner] and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter [Pascale Hutton] team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and of course romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s.”

Season 10 ended with a cliffhanger involving Lucas’ fate. He was leaving his office in Capital City when a car pulled up and he asked, “What are you doing here?” Bill then tracked down Elizabeth and Nathan — interrupting a moment — to tell them, “It’s Lucas. I need you both now.” Given the synopsis for Season 11 (and teases we’ve already gotten prior to this), we do know that Lucas is alive, but now we’re even more intrigued about what happened.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” Krakow, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers. I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support. I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

Added Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, “If there’s anything we can take away from the success of When Calls the Heart, it’s that these stories, these characters, and essentially their lives, is that they resonate and they matter deeply to so many of our viewers. Eleven seasons is a celebration of the kind of heartwarming content that we strive to bring to the fans every year.”

When Calls the Heart is the longest-running Hallmark Channel original series, and Season 10 ended on a ratings-high note. Hallmark Channel was the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network on weekends during its 12-week run among key demographics. Season 10 also delivered the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Sunday among Women 18+m and the finale was the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program on Sunday and of the week among key demos, as well as the most-watched episode of the season.

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel