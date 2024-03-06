New ‘Twilight’ TV Series From Lionsgate Will Be Animated

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2'
Doane Gregory/© 2011 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved
THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN-PART 2

In 2023, it was announced that a Twilight reboot TV series was in the works at Lionsgate, and now the company is offering more background on the latest adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s best-selling book series. Instead of envisioning a live-action remake, Lionsgate is opting to take the animated route for this television venture.

The show is being shopped around with a John Wick offshoot which Lionsgate’s Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference, according to Deadline. “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that,” Burns said.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (Credit: Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment)

As previously reported, Sinead Daly was tapped to serve as writer on the project that could either be a remake or offshoot of the book series. Meyer is also reportedly involved with the adaptation as is Wyck Godfrey, and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who bought the book rights during his tenure at Summit Entertainment.

As fans of the original franchise will remember, the Twilight films became a worldwide phenomenon with the 2008 release of the first movie directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Four other movies — New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 — followed, making up what is now known as The Twilight Saga.

'Twilight' TV Series in the Works at Lionsgate
Related

'Twilight' TV Series in the Works at Lionsgate

The franchise made stars out of its cast which included Kristen Stewart as regular teen, Bella Swan, who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington where she becomes enmeshed in the supernatural worlds of vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

With the news of this being an animated adaptation, does that mean there’s room for original franchise stars to reprise their roles via voice acting? It’s certainly something to ponder. Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming project in the comments section, below.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 -

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 where to stream

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 -

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 where to stream

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse -

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse where to stream

The Twilight Saga: New Moon -

The Twilight Saga: New Moon where to stream

Twilight -

Twilight where to stream

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson

Stephenie Meyer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Laura Wright and Steve Burton on set of 'General Hospital' in January 2024
1
‘General Hospital’: Laura Wright Speaks Out About Steve Burton’s Return to Show
Garrison Brown - Sister Wives
2
Garrison Brown Dies: Son of ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle & Kody Was 25
Adan Canto in 'The Cleaning Lady'
3
How ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Premiere Set Up Arman’s Final Arc
Mafe sings on 'The Voice' Season 25
4
‘The Voice’ First Look: Mafe Wows Coaches With Performance of ‘Bésame Mucho’
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Charlotte Sullivan as Jessica Blake and Elyes Gabel as Hassan Bilal — 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 4
5
‘FBI’ Sets ‘Rookie Blue’ Reunion for Missy Peregrym With Charlotte Sullivan