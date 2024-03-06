New ‘Twilight’ TV Series From Lionsgate Will Be Animated

In 2023, it was announced that a Twilight reboot TV series was in the works at Lionsgate, and now the company is offering more background on the latest adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s best-selling book series. Instead of envisioning a live-action remake, Lionsgate is opting to take the animated route for this television venture.

The show is being shopped around with a John Wick offshoot which Lionsgate’s Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference, according to Deadline. “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that,” Burns said.

As previously reported, Sinead Daly was tapped to serve as writer on the project that could either be a remake or offshoot of the book series. Meyer is also reportedly involved with the adaptation as is Wyck Godfrey, and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who bought the book rights during his tenure at Summit Entertainment.

As fans of the original franchise will remember, the Twilight films became a worldwide phenomenon with the 2008 release of the first movie directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Four other movies — New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 — followed, making up what is now known as The Twilight Saga.

The franchise made stars out of its cast which included Kristen Stewart as regular teen, Bella Swan, who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington where she becomes enmeshed in the supernatural worlds of vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

With the news of this being an animated adaptation, does that mean there’s room for original franchise stars to reprise their roles via voice acting? It’s certainly something to ponder. Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming project in the comments section, below.