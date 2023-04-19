‘Twilight’ TV Series in the Works at Lionsgate

“Bella, where the hell have you been, Loca?” That’s what Lionsgate seems to be asking as a new Twilight Saga TV series is reportedly in the works with Lionsgate Television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a series version of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling books series is in early development. The news comes shortly after the announcement of Max’s forthcoming Harry Potter series. The Twilight TV series is currently in its infancy and isn’t attached to a network or streaming platform, but the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise plans to lead development before shopping rights to the package.

There is not currently a timeline for when the show will be taken out to buyers. Sinead Daly has been tapped to write the project that could either be a remake or offshoot of the book series. Daly’s previous credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and The Get Down.

Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who bought rights to the book series during his tenure at Summit Entertainment, are both expected to executive produce the television adaptation.

Godfrey’s Temple Hill banner produced all five blockbuster films that came before this iteration, while Feig’s Summit distributed it. The film franchise featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, and collectively grossed more than $3 billion worldwide. Debuting with Twilight in 2008, The Twilight Saga franchise included New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 which arrived in 2012.

Based on Meyer’s books which began released in 2005, the most recent literary take on the series was 2020’s Midnight Sun which sparked a reignited interest in the franchise that dominated pop culture in the 2010s. For those less familiar with the franchise, Twilight centers around the love story between an ordinary human, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen.

Stay tuned for more on the project as this Twilight series takes shape at Lionsgate. And let us know what you think of a potential Twilight TV series in the comments, below.