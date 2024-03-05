Legendary comedian Sinbad made a virtual appearance on Saturday (March 3) during the A Different World HBCU College Tour, his first public sighting since suffering a major stroke in 2020.

As reported by TVLine, Sinbad joined the cast of the NBC classic A Different World (via Zoom) as part of the HBCU event at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He later shared a video on Instagram discussing his appearance and opening up about his health.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here,” the comedian captioned the post.

In the video, which started with him watching a clip of his Morehouse College appearance, Sinbad said, “Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me, and saying good things, and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me.”

He continued, “God has been with us and he has carried me. He has carried me through my whole life, and it means so much when I hear from you all and you tell me, Sinbad, keep going… Sinbad, we’re sending prayers… Those words are important and I feel it. I feel those prayers.”

The Rel actor suffered a stroke in November 2020 and has kept a low profile ever since, except for an image of him at a rehab center he shared on Instagram in November 2022.

“I want to say this to all of the people who have emailed me through [my] website: Some of you are going through what I’m going through, or even worse than me,” he added. “I’m reading these things, I’m trying to answer as many as I can. I pray for you and I understand how it’s like. It’s rough. I want to thank all of you who have been fans and friends all these years of mine.”

He also hinted at returning to work soon, saying, “Expect to see more of me soon. And don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here.’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it! Miracles happen.”

Sinbad’s daughter, actor and comedian Paige Adkins, commented on her father’s post, writing, “THAT’S MY DADDY I love you so much!! This ish hasn’t been easy + yet you’ve been a model of what it looks like to fight + keep fighting until the victory is won.”

She added, “I’m so proud of you and mommy + in awe of the true unconditional grace and love you’ve embodied throughout this season!! In your own fight for your life, you inspired + taught me how to fight for mine as well — You were already my hero so I’m not surprised that if anyone were to become a living, breathing miracle it would be you.”