Sinbad Recovering After Suffering From Stroke

TV and movie star Sinbad (a.k.a. David Adkins) is recovering after suffering from a stroke.

The news, shared on behalf of his family through a rep to The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the 64-year-old comic and actor is resting and recuperating following the medical event. Best known for shows like The Sinbad Show and A Different World, Sinbad's most recent TV role was in Fox's comedy Rel.

"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family's statement to THR reads.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

While the family is hopeful about his recovery, they do ask fans to send well wishes: "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."