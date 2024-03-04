‘Star Wars’ and ‘Gremlins’ Actor Mark Dodson Dies at Age 64

Mark Dodson, renowned for his distinctive voice portrayals that brought to life various creatures in the movies Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Gremlins, has passed away at the age of 64.

According to his daughter, he died unexpectedly while in Evansville, Indiana, attending Horror Con. She stated that he had checked into a hotel and suffered a “massive heart attack” while sleeping.

“Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials, and advertisements, adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched,” a post from Stellar Appearances’ read. “Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dodson first appeared in Star Wars in 1983 as Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. He also voiced the character in the 2022 video game Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In 1984, he joined the cast of Gremlins, voicing Mogwai, and returned for the sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990, portraying various Gremlins. He later returned to the “Star Wars” franchise in 2015, playing Niima Scavenger in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

The Evansville Horror Con, where Dodson was scheduled to appear, posted a tribute to Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night,” The Evansville Horror Con said in its Facebook tribute post. “Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”

Survivors include his daughter, who told TMZ her father “never ceased making me proud,” and his several grandchildren.