‘Sex and the City’ Netflix Premiere Date Set

Sex and the City cast - Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis of ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City

No April Fools’ Day joke here: Sex and the City really will be joining the Netflix library on April 1.

Fans learned earlier this winter that the HBO comedy would be streaming on Netflix sometime next month, and in an X post on Saturday, the streamer revealed April 1 as the premiere date.

That means Netflix users will soon see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall navigate love and life in New York City as Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha in all 94 episodes of the hit show.

But Max subscribers need not worry: Sex and the City will continue to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service, which is also the home of SATC’s sequel series, And Just Like That…

In July 2023,Insecure started streaming on Netflix, marking the first time an HBO series was made available on a rival streaming platform in the United States, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That Insecure offer was part of a co-exclusive deal Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix struck that month — a deal that also included Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Ballers, and True Blood, THR reports.

'Sex and the City' Is Coming to Netflix: 13 Big Names Who Guest-Starred
Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, explained the strategy to reporters in November 2023, saying that there was a “balance” at play and that making older shows available on streamers was akin to the television industry’s syndication model.

“I think the way that we’re doing it somewhat cautiously, doing it co-exclusively, we’re never giving anybody an exclusive right to a show,” he said, per THR. “What we’ve seen so far … with Ballers and any show that we’re putting on, we’re seeing an uptick on that. So it has been helpful. That said, I don’t think you’re going to see more recent shows … anywhere else until years later, which is the syndication model, so I am comfortable with it.”

Sex and the City (1998) - HBO

Sex and the City (1998) where to stream

Sex and the City (1998)

