‘Ghosts’ Bosses Tease Isaac & Nigel’s Wedding Plans Pave a Rocky Road to the Altar

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 3, “He Sees Dead People.”]

A new episode of Ghosts means another step closer to the altar for future spirit spouses, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman).

The former Revolutionary battlefield foes who became engaged in Season 2 took another step forward, and perhaps a few steps back as Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) offered to help serve as their wedding planner. But her good intentions cause a little chaos as she projects her past experiences onto the couple.

In a flashback to her life, we learn that Hetty was forced by her father to abandon a potential romance with a painter for fear of being financially unstable. When the topic of money comes up between Isaac and Nigel, with the latter referring to the funds as “their money,” Hetty points out to Isaac that it isn’t the case and suggests her friend put a prenup in place.

“Some of the storylines we do this year follow Nigel and Isaac as they plan their wedding,” series co-showrunner Joe Wiseman tells TV Insider. In this case, the introduction of a prenup causes tension with Nigel believing Isaac isn’t confident in the future of their relationship. When Hetty is reminded of the life she could have had, she’s forced to reevaluate her opinion of Issac and Nigel’s situation and realizes money isn’t everything.

But don’t expect this to be the last wedding plan fumble as co-showrunner Joe Port adds, “The stakes are high too because there’s no till-death do us part. It’s a bigger commitment than that. Planning for weddings is going to cause some real tension and bring to the surface some issues they need to examine for sure.”

Now that they’ve tackled the money discussion, with both of them realizing it’s not really important, especially when you’re dead, there will surely be room for other important aspects of their impending nuptials to explore. There will be some fun along too though as Wiseman teases, “We’ll get to see their bachelor parties, we’ll get to see some of the planning for the wedding, and ultimately we’re heading toward a wedding at the end of the season.”

Stay tuned for more on Isaac and Nigel’s wedding planning as Season 3 continues to unfold.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS