‘Ghosts’ Halloween Episode Scoop: New Death Reveal, Possible Return & More (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Rose McIver as Samantha, Caroline Aaron as Carol, John Reynolds and Christine Ko for 'Ghosts'
Preview
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

 More

Ghosts may already be a bit spooky by nature, but the CBS comedy isn’t missing out on Halloween despite strike-related production delays. Season 3 is still celebrating the holiday, with “Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave.”

The episode (airing Thursday, March 7) may not arrive in the typical October timeframe, but fans should expect plenty of Halloween antics, as was teased at the end of Episode 2 when the ghosts and “livings” realized a seance may be the answer to Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) return after she was seemingly “sucked off” (a.k.a. passed onto the other side).

Per the episode’s logline, Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Halloween party, where they’re trying to impress some cool friends (played by guest stars John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Meanwhile, the ghosts are hoping to bring Flower back with their seance, which is teased in several new photos released by CBS.

“Even though the schedule’s later than normal, we still wanted to do a Halloween episode,” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman tells TV Insider. “It meshes so well with the theme and feel of the show.”

In other words, when Ghosts is airing, always expect a Halloween episode, no matter the time of year. But it also serves a bigger purpose, as Wiseman added, “As hinted at the end of the second episode, there’s some special stuff that actually happens on Halloween that ties into the story we’re telling this season. So it was mechanically important.”

“It’s a really fun episode,” Wiseman continues. “Jay and Sam once again are trying to impress some people with a Halloween party. And in the meantime, the ghosts are trying to do their own thing.”

And star Román Zaragoza, who plays Sasappis, reveals, in the episode, “We learn about how one of the ghosts died. So that’ll be interesting.” As for Flower’s potential return, “I think something to remember is there are just infinite possibilities and this universe is wild. Who knows what could happen?”

In the meantime, check out some of the fun photos from the Halloween episode, below, and stay tuned for more fun news on the show’s latest episodes as the season unfolds.

Ghosts, Thursdays, March 7, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 3 Halloween episode
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam sits ready to commence a Halloween seance.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 3 Halloween episode
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay joins Sam in the seance circle.

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay in 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam and Jay are joined by the ghosts, including Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Trevor (Asher Grodman), and Sasappis.

Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 3 Halloween episode
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Pete, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) join hands for the ceremony.

Rose McIver as Samantha,Caroline Aaron as Carol, John Reynolds and Christine Ko in 'Ghosts' Season 3 Halloween episode
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam dons a pumpkin costume for a conversation with Carol and party guests (played by John Reynolds and Christine Ko).

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, and Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Alberta, Hetty, Pete, Trevor, Sasappis, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) stand united.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 3 Halloween episode
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam is festive in her pumpkin costume as a smile graces her face. But what could be sparking such joy?

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Caroline Aaron

Danielle Pinnock

Devan Chandler Long

John Reynolds

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Actor Eddie Driscoll
1
Eddie Driscoll, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Mad Men’ Actor, Dies at 60
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Episode 3
2
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Why Is Sam on the Island? How Are Kensi & Deeks Involved?
Ben Goldstein, Jared Watson, Cris Pannullo — 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Upset of the Year’ in Tournament of Champions
4
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside Kasie’s Confession
Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts'
5
Ask Matt: A ‘Ghost’s Passing, Miniseries Memories, ‘NCIS’ Wishlist & More