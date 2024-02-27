‘Ghosts’ Halloween Episode Scoop: New Death Reveal, Possible Return & More (PHOTOS)

Ghosts may already be a bit spooky by nature, but the CBS comedy isn’t missing out on Halloween despite strike-related production delays. Season 3 is still celebrating the holiday, with “Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave.”

The episode (airing Thursday, March 7) may not arrive in the typical October timeframe, but fans should expect plenty of Halloween antics, as was teased at the end of Episode 2 when the ghosts and “livings” realized a seance may be the answer to Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) return after she was seemingly “sucked off” (a.k.a. passed onto the other side).

Per the episode’s logline, Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Halloween party, where they’re trying to impress some cool friends (played by guest stars John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Meanwhile, the ghosts are hoping to bring Flower back with their seance, which is teased in several new photos released by CBS.

“Even though the schedule’s later than normal, we still wanted to do a Halloween episode,” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman tells TV Insider. “It meshes so well with the theme and feel of the show.”

In other words, when Ghosts is airing, always expect a Halloween episode, no matter the time of year. But it also serves a bigger purpose, as Wiseman added, “As hinted at the end of the second episode, there’s some special stuff that actually happens on Halloween that ties into the story we’re telling this season. So it was mechanically important.”

“It’s a really fun episode,” Wiseman continues. “Jay and Sam once again are trying to impress some people with a Halloween party. And in the meantime, the ghosts are trying to do their own thing.”

And star Román Zaragoza, who plays Sasappis, reveals, in the episode, “We learn about how one of the ghosts died. So that’ll be interesting.” As for Flower’s potential return, “I think something to remember is there are just infinite possibilities and this universe is wild. Who knows what could happen?”

In the meantime, check out some of the fun photos from the Halloween episode, below, and stay tuned for more fun news on the show’s latest episodes as the season unfolds.

Ghosts, Thursdays, March 7, 8:30/7:30c, CBS