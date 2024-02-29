Kathie Lee Gifford Responds to ‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei Having ‘No Idea’ Who She Is

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kathie Lee Gifford and Joey Graziadei
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The current Bachelor leading man, Joey Graziadei, might have blanked on Kathie Lee Gifford, but the legendary TV host isn’t taking it to heart.

Gifford took to social media on Wednesday, February 28, where she reacted to Graziadei’s appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark last week, where he confessed to not knowing the Daytime Emmy winner.

“I don’t expect him to know me. I’ve got shoes that are older than this kid is!” Gifford quipped on X (formerly Twitter).

The moment in question happened last week when Kelly Ripa and Mark Counsuelos asked Graziadei his thoughts on Gifford potentially being the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

“I will be honest… I have no idea who Kathie Lee Gifford is,” the tennis pro admitted as the studio audience reacted in a mix of gasps, boos, and laughter. “I’m only 28! I’m sorry!” Graziadei continued.

Gifford is best remembered for hosting Live alongside the late Regis Philbin from 1985 to 2000. She would go on to join Hoda Kotb for the fourth hour of NBC’s Today show in 2008, where she made regular appearances until 2019.

More recently, Gifford featured in three episodes of the Prime Video series The Baxters and wrote and starred in the 2020 romantic-comedy movie Then Came You.

She also has a prolific music career, having released over 15 albums over the past four decades. Her most recent record was the 2020 original motion picture soundtrack for Then Came You.

Last month, Kotb shared an update on Gifford with Today show viewers, noting, “By the way, Kat’s living her best life. She’s in Nashville, she’s writing music, she is living her best life. She’s playing with the cutest grandkids, putting out good music, so Kat, love you.”

'Bachelor' Joey Reveals How Jesse Palmer Helps Him With His Eliminations
Related

'Bachelor' Joey Reveals How Jesse Palmer Helps Him With His Eliminations

Kotb also shared sentiments similar to Ripa and Counsuelos regarding The Golden Bachelorette, as she too suggested Gifford as the leading woman.

When asked by E! News host Justin Sylvester who would make a great Golden Bachelorette, Kotb and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager both answered, “Kathie Lee Gifford!”

“There’s not enough chardonnay in the world to get Kathie Lee there,” Sylvester quipped, but Kotb insisted her former co-host would be down for the task.

“Oh, you never know! She might!” Kotb added. “By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute.”

