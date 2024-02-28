‘Love Is Blind’: Jess Reveals Real Reason She Reconnected With Jimmy

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-11.]

Jess was convinced Jimmy was going to choose her in the pods in Love Is Blind Season 6. She poured her heart out to him on their dates and in a handwritten note, but at a certain point, he stopped reciprocating interest. The next thing she knew, she was overhearing the news that Jimmy had confessed his love for Chelsea.

Jess gave Jimmy a stern talk in the pods next, during which she told him he owed her “one single ounce of directness.”

“At this point, I love someone else. And it is hard to talk about this stuff because no one wants to break up with anyone,” he replied. The “absolutely devastated” single mom then made her hurt feelings clear.

“I’ve made excuses for you, and I’ve told myself, ‘Oh, Jimmy just needs time ’cause I am a lot. And now we’re out of time, and I’m leaving here alone. That was not supposed to happen. I deserved so much more than what you’ve given me,” she said, adding, “When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on.”

Jess tells TV Insider she completely “blacked out” this conversation, prompting her to want to speak with Jimmy at the cast party in Episode 10. Episode 8 showed Jess still carrying a torch for Jimmy, but she respected his engagement (unlike Sarah Ann, who still pursued Jeramey outside of the pods). During this talk at a lake, Jimmy admitted to Jess what he couldn’t say in the pods: that for a long time, she was his No. 1, not his fiancée, Chelsea.

Based on their pod talks, it seemed as if part of Jimmy’s hesitance to connect with Jess was the fact that she has a 10-year-old daughter. Not everyone wants to sign on for parenthood. If that was the case, Jess tells TV Insider, “I don’t feel like he ever made that part clear. I was under the impression that that was not a dealbreaker for him.”

Jess says she regrets how that pod breakup went down.

“I was open to having another conversation with him at the lake,” she says. “Because I don’t really know if I really gave him time to speak his peace. When we left off in the pods, I just kind of went in there and blacked out. So I was open to hearing anything else that he had to say.”

As for seeing him with Chelsea at that lake party, Jess says, “Oh, it was fine. I was so happy to see Chelsea. I hadn’t seen mostly everyone since being in the pods, so I was just over-the-moon happy for them. Mostly just happy to see her.”

The conversation at the lake was a productive one and the most honest Jimmy had been with her all season. He apologized for being withholding and leading her on, and she accepted his apology. “I don’t think you had any bad intentions. I think maybe that was the best you could do at the time,” she said, adding, “Whoever my husband’s supposed to be, he’s gonna validate me without me having to ask.”

Chelsea and Jimmy have gotten into several fights throughout their engagement. Episode 11, the last before next week’s finale, ended on a cliffhanger about whether they envision saying “I do” at the altar. Find out their answers in Episode 12.