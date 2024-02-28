‘Survivor,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding, ‘Alien’ Road Trip, Disney’s ‘Iwájú’
Survivor embarks on its 46th season with 18 new castaways in Fiji. You’re invited to the Chicago Fire union of Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett. Syfy’s Resident Alien goes on a road trip to Yellowstone. The animated Disney+ series Iwájú is set in a futuristic Nigeria.
Survivor
As inevitable as the phases of the moon comes a new season (the 46th!) of the show that put reality TV competitions on the prime-time map. Jeff Probst welcomes 18 diverse new castaways to the rugged and beautiful islands of Fiji for what is being described as one of the most ruthless survival contests to date, promising memorable blindsides and other twists. The adventure begins in a two-hour opener with the new tribes setting up camp, but they’ll need to crack a code to earn valuable supplies. Then three of the players head off on a mysterious journey away from their peers. Let the games begin.
Chicago Fire
The heat is on as Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) returns to the Chicago series that started it all. He’s the happy groom watching his intended, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer in her series farewell), walk down a most unusual aisle in the company of colleagues and friends, including the return of some familiar faces. Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiates the exchanging of vows, and while there will be complications, the mood is celebratory.
Resident Alien
Harry (Alan Tudyk), the misanthropic E.T.-in hiding, is on a mission. Having discovered that Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler) and wife Kate (Meredith Garretson) are unknowing victims of alien abduction, he tags along—to their dismay—on a family outing to Yellowstone National Park, thinking they might lead him to the evil Greys’ secret lair. (Think “geyser.”) But Harry’s in for an even bigger shock upon returning home.
Iwaju
Disney Animation collaborates with the Pan-African entertainment company Kugali for a colorful six-part animated series set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. That’s where young Tola embarks on an adventure of discovery and danger with her best friend Kole, a tech whiz. The series is accompanied by Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the founders of Kugali and how they achieved their goal of creating Iwájú with Disney’s animation studio.
The New Look
A pivotal episode of the historical drama depicts life in Europe post-World War II among some of the most iconic names in 20th-century world fashion. Christian Dior (a forlorn Ben Mendelsohn) has put his life and his promising career on hold as he continues to nurture hope that his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams) survived imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp. For a disgraced Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), her exile in Switzerland is complicated when her beloved brother, who she helped rescue from the camps, takes ill and needs to return to Paris.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Reality Reunion Mania: The season’s not over until the rich ladies sing. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (8/7c, Bravo) kicks off a three-part reunion, followed by The Real Housewives of Miami 9/8c) following suit. Not to be outdone, the contestants on MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (8/7c) gather with Maria Menounos to rehash their strategies in the first part of their reunion.
- Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): Max’s (Vanessa Morgan) jailbird dad George (Jason Priestley) gets a three-day pass to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, but considers using the time to pull off another con. Happy recidivism!
- Abbott Elementary (9/8c, ABC): What’s that joyful noise coming from Abbott’s gym? Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) church choir is using the space for rehearsals, but their treatment of our favorite kindergarten teacher is anything but harmonious. There’s also storm clouds looming over Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) relationship with Zach (Larry Owens).
- Coach K & Roy Williams: Rivals Reunited (9 pm/ET, ACC Network): Once fierce rivals as coaches on the court, retired college basketball legends Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and Roy Williams (UNC) reflect on their careers and swap stories in a rare joint conversation. Veteran ACC play-by-play announcer Wes Durham moderates the interview as the coaches go down memory lane while discussing college basketball’s future.
- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (10/9c, FX): “Well, it’s finally happened. I’ve gone out of style,” whines Truman Capote (the excellent Tom Hollander), who’s looking for love in all the inappropriate places while grooming his young protégée Kate Harrington (Ella Beatty) in the outdated style of his beloved Babe Paley (Naomi Watts).
- FBI True (10/9c, CBS): Real-life agents recall a puzzling case in which eight military veterans, all patients at a Veteran Affairs hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia, unexpectedly died between 2017 and 2018.
ON THE STREAM:
- Code 8 Part II (streaming on Netflix): Cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell return for the 2019 sci-fi action thriller’s sequel, with ex-con Connor (Robbie) drawn back into drug lord Garrett’s (Stephen) orbit when he needs help rescuing a teenager (Transplant’s Sirena Gulamgaus) from a powerful and corrupt cop.
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (streaming on Netflix): A four-part true-crime docuseries explores the death in 1991 of journalist Danny Casolaro, ruled a suicide, though his family and friends contend he was killed because he was snooping into a secret organization with government connections that he dubbed “The Octopus.”
- Vera (streaming on BritBox): Brenda Blethyn is back solving crimes as DCI Vera Stanhope in the 13th season of the British mystery series, with three feature-length installments dropping weekly.