‘Survivor,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding, ‘Alien’ Road Trip, Disney’s ‘Iwájú’

Survivor embarks on its 46th season with 18 new castaways in Fiji. You’re invited to the Chicago Fire union of Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett. Syfy’s Resident Alien goes on a road trip to Yellowstone. The animated Disney+ series Iwájú is set in a futuristic Nigeria.

Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor

Season Premiere 8/7c

As inevitable as the phases of the moon comes a new season (the 46th!) of the show that put reality TV competitions on the prime-time map. Jeff Probst welcomes 18 diverse new castaways to the rugged and beautiful islands of Fiji for what is being described as one of the most ruthless survival contests to date, promising memorable blindsides and other twists. The adventure begins in a two-hour opener with the new tribes setting up camp, but they’ll need to crack a code to earn valuable supplies. Then three of the players head off on a mysterious journey away from their peers. Let the games begin.

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

9/8c

The heat is on as Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) returns to the Chicago series that started it all. He’s the happy groom watching his intended, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer in her series farewell), walk down a most unusual aisle in the company of colleagues and friends, including the return of some familiar faces. Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiates the exchanging of vows, and while there will be complications, the mood is celebratory.

SYFY

Resident Alien

10/9c

Harry (Alan Tudyk), the misanthropic E.T.-in hiding, is on a mission. Having discovered that Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler) and wife Kate (Meredith Garretson) are unknowing victims of alien abduction, he tags along—to their dismay—on a family outing to Yellowstone National Park, thinking they might lead him to the evil Greys’ secret lair. (Think “geyser.”) But Harry’s in for an even bigger shock upon returning home.

Iwaju

Series Premiere

Disney Animation collaborates with the Pan-African entertainment company Kugali for a colorful six-part animated series set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. That’s where young Tola embarks on an adventure of discovery and danger with her best friend Kole, a tech whiz. The series is accompanied by Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the founders of Kugali and how they achieved their goal of creating Iwájú with Disney’s animation studio.

Apple TV+

The New Look

A pivotal episode of the historical drama depicts life in Europe post-World War II among some of the most iconic names in 20th-century world fashion. Christian Dior (a forlorn Ben Mendelsohn) has put his life and his promising career on hold as he continues to nurture hope that his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams) survived imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp. For a disgraced Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), her exile in Switzerland is complicated when her beloved brother, who she helped rescue from the camps, takes ill and needs to return to Paris.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: