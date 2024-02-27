Will Trent is bringing in yet another TV drama favorite, as TV Insider has learned exclusively that Desperate Housewives star Ricardo Chavira will guest on the ABC series.

The actor, best known for his role as Carlos Solis on the long-running ABC melodrama, will be appearing in a guest starring role in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 3, playing Councilman Victor Carrey.

“Councilman Victor Carrey is a handsome, ambitious, and devoted family man,” according to the character description. “He is a “‘law and order’ politician who always wants to make sure he’s controlling the narrative.”

As for what else we can expect in the upcoming episode, ABC teases, “With several civilians dead and one woman missing, Will and Faith question a suspicious pastor ahead of the councilman’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, Angie joins Ormewood back in the field to investigate a sauna murder.”

Chavira will be glimpsed as Councilman Victor Carrey in the trailer for the March 5 episode, but you can get a first look at him in our photos above.

Chavira’s guest spot follows Susan Kelechi Watson in the Season 2 premiere as Cricket, who met an ill-timed fate at the end of the episode.

“When we tried to figure out who would play this role, the bar we set was we wanted the response to the episode to be, ‘Is there any way we don’t have to kill her?’” co-showrunner Dan Thompson told TV Insider about how Watson got involved. “When we showed this episode to the network, they were very much like, ‘Oh my god, does it have to end this way?’”

It also served as an unofficial This Is Us reunion for Watson and Iantha Richardson, who technically played mother and daughter on the series during flash-forward sequences in which Beth was much older and Richardson played an older adult version of Beth and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) daughter, Tess (also portrayed by Eris Baker).

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC