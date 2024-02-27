‘The Voice’: Ex-Contestant Tom Nitti’s Girlfriend to Compete on Season 25

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Tom Nitti’s time on The Voice was cut short last season as he chose to exit the competition amid a divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife, but the singer’s journey with the show isn’t over.

However, it isn’t Nitti in the spotlight this time, but rather his girlfriend, Ashley Bryant, who will appear on Season 25. The pair met through the show last year (both Season 24 and 25 were filmed simultaneously); Nitti previously thanked The Voice for helping him meet the love of his life.

“Thanks to @nbcthevoice I was able to live my wildest dreams and do what I’ve always hoped,” he wrote in a social media post last November. “I made friends that’ll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found REAL and TRUE love (@ashleybryantofficial).”

Bryant, a country singer-songwriter from Louisville, Kentucky, took to Instagram on Monday, February 26, to mark the Season 25 premiere and her upcoming Blind Audition appearance.

“SEASON 25 OF THE VOICE PREMIERS TONIGHT?!?!? Is this real or am I dreaming,” she wrote alongside a photo of her backstage at the show. “Keep in mind, not every audition will air tonight/tomorrow, there’s a bunch of us. So if you don’t see me this week (you probably won’t), there’s still two more weeks full of blind auditions.”

She added, “Keep tuning in tonight AND every Monday & Tuesday to see all of my talented friends that I hold so close to my heart. Love you guys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Bryant (@ashleybryantofficial)

Nitti, who was a member of Reba McEntire’s team last season, left the competition ahead of the Playoff rounds despite being a fan-favorite. During the show, he simply said it was for “personal” reasons, but at the time he didn’t provide any specific details.

In a later interview with the Utica Observer-Dispatch, Nitti opened up about his decision to leave, revealing he was going through a divorce at and tied up in a custody battle with his ex-wife. He said that he ultimately decided to step away so he could be there for his children.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to pursue music full time, but I can’t do that without a cushion,” Nitti explained. “As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported.”

This led to his “gut-wrenching” decision to leave the show, “not because I missed my kids, but because I couldn’t imagine losing them.”

Despite the unfortunate end to Nitti’s Voice journey, it appears he’s in a much happier place now, especially in his new relationship. The Nashville native took to Instagram earlier this month, where he shared a heartfelt Valentine’s message to Bryant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Nitti (@tomnittimusic)

“Find the one who makes you smile everyday, who makes you believe in yourself, who’s goofy with you, who makes you feel like a kid again, who’s easy to love and who can’t picture the future without,” he wrote. “I did, and I’m gonna love her like it’s the last day of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever valentine @ashleybryantofficial.”

Bryant commented on Nitti’s post, writing, “So much love for you, forever. So blessed to have you.”