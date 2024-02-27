Don Lemon Reportedly Gets $24.5 Million Payoff from CNN Following Firing

Don Lemon has reportedly received a big payout from CNN after his ousting from the news network last year.

According to The Wrap, the former news anchor and CNN reached a separation deal worth approximately $24.5 million. The total is said to be the amount of money Lemon would have received had his final contract ended in three and half years as originally planned.

Lemon, who served as an anchor at CNN for 17 years, was let go on April 24, 2023. At the time, Lemon tweeted he was “stunned” that management didn’t have “the decency to tell me directly.”

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” the longtime news anchor wrote.

CNN would later deny Lemon’s account of the story, stating, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon’s firing came just months after he made controversial comments on-air about women “in their prime.” This was followed by a Variety exposé, which detailed his “diva-like” behavior on set and alleged mistreatment of female colleagues.

After taking a week off air, the former CNN This Morning host apologized for his “women in their prime” comments and “agreed to participate in formal training.”

According to People, Lemon’s confrontational interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also contributed to his exit, as the interview was said to have left “several CNN leaders exasperated.”

“I have a responsibility not only as a journalist, but as an American, to tell the truth,” told Rudy Williams of ABC24 last June when addressing his firing. “And to abide by the promises of the Constitution, because the Constitution says a more perfect union. Not a perfect union.”

“I’m not a perfect person. No one is,” he continued. “In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

Last month, Lemon announced he would be launching The Don Lemon Show, which will broadcast on X (formerly Twitter), starting on Monday, March 11.