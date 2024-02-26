‘The Voice’: 4 Best Blind Audition From Season 25 Premiere

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

NBC‘s The Voice has arrived with its 25th Season with the much-anticipated debut of Dan + Shay as official judges and the first look at our crop of future prospects vying for a chance to win big and become the next big music phenomenon.

Dani Stacy, 31, based in Nashville, was the first singer of the night with her rendition of “I Know I Will Survive.” Everyone turned their chair, but Reba McEntire was blocked. Frustrated, she still told Stacy, “I think you’re spectacular; I hear the range in your voice.” John Legend said not everybody has soul who sings Soul and offered her to come to Team Legend. Dan + Shay pitched their R&B beginnings, which Stacy touched on as an influence through Destiny’s Child, but it was Chance the Rapper who was her chosen coach. She said she chose him because he “sees the artist and is innovative.”

Next up were brothers Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17 years old from California. Both sang a duet of Story. Chance gave advice on their pitch, and John said it could’ve been tighter, hence why he didn’t turn around. However, Dan + Shay, as well as Reba, offered them both to their team, but the brothers ended up choosing Dan & Shay, a perfect match for their duo stylings.

Nadege, age 26, sang her very own song, “Get You,” and John and Chance turned around immediately, followed by Reba. The artist from Wellington, Florida, now in Cali, says Legend is one of her musical inspirations and that Ordiany People was the first song she performed for an audience, which inspired Legend to do a short duet with his would-be prospect. Her mother looked on in disbelief. Then Chance, desperate to have Nadege on his team, did a duet of the same song alongside her. Dan and Shay ask Reba to break the tie, but she looks at Chance, asking, “How can I?” and “That was almost shameful,” almost making Chance spit up his water. But she ultimately chose Chance as her coach, leaving Legend dismayed.

The last act of the night was Kenna, 22, Sierra, 23, and Courtney, 25 – also known as OK3, from Oklahoma City, OK. The trio of singers “laugh and act like sisters,” as told in their vignette. The three met through their vocal coach and have been best friends since they were teens doing competitions, being there for each other through the good and bad. They split in 2017 and didn’t get back together for 4 years. They got back together for the voice after seeing Sorellé do so well on the show last year and would love to work with Dan and Shay.

During their performance of Made You Look, they got three chair turns after the first few notes, including Dan and Shay. Before the end of the song, everyone turned their chairs and fell in love with the performance. The group for their vocal coach was invited on stage by the judges to help the group make their decision, but we’re going to have to wait until tomorrow night to see who they chose!

