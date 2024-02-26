‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Casts Young Murtagh, Dougal & More

The cast of Outlander‘s spinoff Blood of My Blood continues to expand with the addition of familiar characters with Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, and Conor MacNeill tackling the roles of young Murtagh, young Dougal, young Colum, and young Ned Gowan, respectively.

These latest stars join previously announced cast members Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, and Tony Curran. As previously reported, Slater and Roy will portray Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen and Brian, while Irvine and Corfield are set to portray Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents, Julia and Henry, with Curran slated to play Lord Lovat.

As fans of the franchise already know, the latest casting unveils who will take on the roles previously filled by Duncan Lacroix, Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis, and Bill Patterson in earlier seasons of the flagship show. Per Blood of My Blood‘s character descriptions, Alexander takes on the par of young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Retford plays a young but always headstrong Dougal MacKenzie, Ross is his shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, and MacNeill is their faithful advisor and voice of reason, future lawyer Ned Gowan.

While these additions may be exciting, they’ll remain key supporting players amid the main focus as Blood of My Blood centers around two romances, the one between Jamie’s parents, and the one between Claire’s parents. These parallel romances will be situated in different time periods ranging from 18th-century Scottish Highlands to WWI England. The 10-episode season is already in production in Scotland.

“We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the Outlander universe. We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus, and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer on Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer as Starz gears up to air the back eight episodes of its penultimate seventh season later this year. The original series has been ordered for a 10-episode eighth and final season which is slated to begin production in Scotland soon.

Based on the works of Diana Gabaldon, Outlander and Blood of My Blood are executive produced by showrunner Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, and Maril Davis. Stay tuned for more on the spinoff as Outlander: Blood of My Blood continues to take shape at Starz, and let us know what you think of the latest casting announcements in the comments section, below.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, 2024, Starz