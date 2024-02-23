Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune has a long history of giving away cars as Bonus Round prizes, but how exactly do they get these vehicles onto the set?

A video shared on the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram page on Wednesday, February 21, shows the process that goes into getting the cars from the parking lot to the stage.

“Ever wondered how we get the prize cars on stage? Look no further,” read the caption alongside the video.

The clip features one of the game show’s most recent prizes, a white BMW SUV, being unloaded from a ramp outside before being driven through a set of large sliding doors onto the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

A driver precisely maneuvers the vehicle through the backstage area, being extra careful not to crash into any props or other obstacles lying around the set. Crew members are seen moving away some of the larger equipment to clear the path for the car to pass through.

Once on the stage, the driver reverses the car into a space beside the show’s iconic puzzle board and leaves it parked there before the show begins filming.

It’s unclear exactly how long it takes for the car to arrive on set after being unloaded as the Instagram video was sped-up to highlight the entire process.

“Wow I have wondered this,” wrote one fan in the Instagram comments.

Another added, “Wow excellent driving! It looks like an obstacle course.”

“I think the studio at Sony is a bit more open so they can drive in, unlike Price is Right where they have to push it manually so not to release too much carbon monoxide,” another commenter added.

“So that’s how. Thanks for answering that question,” said one fan, while another added, “How funny, I was literally just thinking about this the other day!! Perfect timing!”

One fan had another question on their mind and asked, “But why does the winner never get to sit in the driver’s seat????”

Jeremy Wilson, a contestant who appeared on Wheel back in January and won a brand new Ford Mustang Convertible, had an answer for the inquiring fan.

“Because its easier for the cameras to see the winner when they sit in the passenger seat,” Wilson revealed.