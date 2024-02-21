‘Wheel of Fortune’: Married Couple ‘Misses the Point’ in Bonus Round Blunder (VIDEO)

Another episode of Wheel of Fortune and another Bonus Round blunder left two contestants at a complete loss for words on Tuesday night (February 20).

As Sweethearts Week continued, Beth and Don from Davenport, Iowa, faced off against Alleigh and Scott Henson from Orange Park, Florida, and Sheila and Joseph Samples from Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Beth and Don, who met each other on Halloween and have been married for almost 41 years, quickly won over viewers with their sweet nature and impressive puzzle-solving skills.

By the end of the Express Round, Beth and Don were far ahead of their opponents, standing at $24,950, compared to the Hensons’ $1,000 and the Samples’ unfortunate $0. In addition, Beth and Don had also won a rail tour and a trip to Panama.

The $24,950 was enough to see Beth and Don through to the Bonus Round, where they picked the dreaded “Phrase” category.

After choosing “H, D, M, and A” as their additional letters, the sweet couple were faced with a three-word puzzle that read, “THAT’S   M_    _ _ _ NT.”

Unlike some recent Bonus Round puzzles, this one seemed solvable, but Beth and Don struggled to find the final word. They guessed, “That’s my vent” and “That’s my mount,” as the 10-second timer ran down.

Unfortunately, they were unable to land on the correct answer, “That’s my point,” and lost out on a brand new VW Atlas.

“You were getting up to the P there,” host Pat Sajak said before quipping, “Well, you missed the point there, as it turned out.”

The couple didn’t know what to say other than Beth repeating, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Sajak did offer some words of comfort, saying, “They were terrific players and a great couple.”

Some viewers at home felt like Beth and Don should have been able to solve the Bonus Round puzzle.

Pat Sajak with couple on Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

“I’m literally yelling at my tv about this bonus puzzle on wheel of fortune that these two contestants failed to solve,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “I knew the answer within seconds as they were selecting their guess letters. Like omg.”

However, others were as confused as Beth and Don, with one YouTube commenter writing, “I guessed THAT’S MY JOINT.”

One thing everyone could agree on, though, was how sweet Beth and Don were as a couple.

“Beth and Don are the cutest couple,” tweeted one viewer.

“The hug at the end was sweet,” said another.

“Literally had so much fun watching Wheel of Fortune tonight, and I mean it,” added another fan.

Would you have got the Bonus Round puzzle correct? Let us know in the comments below.

