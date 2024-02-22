‘Ghosts’: Román Zaragoza on Sasappis’ Dream Meet-Cute With Jay & Hopes for Future Possibilities

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 2, “Man of Your Dreams.”]

Ghosts is taking the lore to another level in the latest episode, “Man of Your Dreams,” as Sasappis’ (Román Zaragoza) ghost power allowed him to directly communicate with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

It turns out the centuries-old ghost has the unique power to invade peoples’ dreams and influence their decisions. In this case, as Jay gets ready to format his restaurant, Sasappis tries convincing Jay to purchase a pizza oven, appearing as a referee in the “living’s” basketball dream sequence. When Pete (Richie Moriarty) catches on to what Sasappis is doing, the ghost admits to his power, and in order to keep Sam (Rose McIver) from squealing on him, Sasappis offers to do her bidding in one of Jay’s dreams.

When more ghosts catch onto the gift, the jig is up as Sasappis makes a blunder in the dream world, revealing his true self to Jay. After apologizing for manipulating Jay, Sasappis tries to make amends and build a friendship, opening the door for endless possibilities as Jay can finally see one of the Woodstone spirits, if only in his mind.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Zaragoza muses about his ghost gift. “I’m just excited to explore all the things we can explore [after] this episode with me communicating with Jay… It opens a lot of big possibilities.” While some of the spirits can communicate through their gifts, none of them have been visible to Jay until now. “All the other ghosts are really jealous,” Zaragoza teases.

This episode also gave Zaragoza a chance to trade out Sasappis’ traditional Native American ensemble for referee gear and even a Star Trek-themed costume, which was a nice change for the actor who says that Sasappis has been “kind of trapped in that outfit.” While Zaragoza acknowledges that his character, “loves what he has on and it is his culture, his family, and his past, he’s a man that has adapted over the last 500 years, becoming a contemporary person. And I feel like that’s what Native people are today. We hold true to these things from our past and our ancestors, but we’re also modern people.”

As for potential dream scenarios Zaragoza would like Sasappis to inhabit, he suggests the backdrop of an Italian vineyard or the Caribbean, noting his preference for “a tropical kind of dream sequence, something with warm weather. That sounds really nice.” It would certainly offset the cooler weather experienced behind the scenes on the Montreal-based set of the CBS hit.

But if Sasappis can’t get his ideal dream scenario, at least Zaragoza’s keeping cozy in conversation with costar Ambudkar as they’re finally able to communicate on camera while in character.”Getting to work with Utkarsh is always a dream and getting to actually interact with him was so much fun,” Zaragoza shares. “We just had a great time and I’m excited to have more [scenes] with him. But it was beautiful when we had that heart-to-heart and I’m just excited to have more with him.”

On whether Jay will follow through on Sasappis’ dream pizza oven now that he’s wise to the manipulation, Zaragoza says, “That’s a good question. I don’t know. I really hope they do [get one], but also financially, I’m like, ‘Do Sam and Jay have the money for a pizza oven?’ I don’t know.”

But Sasappis’ ghost gift isn’t the only reveal in this pivotal episode as the spirits and Sam were reminded of the existence of seances, particularly on Halloween. After bringing back a maid from the mansion last Halloween, they’ll be looking to do the same, but for Flower (Sheila Carrasco) who was “sucked off” in the Season 3 premiere.

“With Flower, something to remember is there are just infinite possibilities and this universe is wild. Who knows what could happen?” Zaragoza teases. “We love Flower and we’ll see.” We sure will.

Stay tuned to see what’s next and let us know what you thought of Sasappis’ dreamy ghost gift in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS