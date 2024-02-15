[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 1, “The Owl.”]

Ghosts is back, but moments in the Season 3 premiere episode, “The Owl,” it was clear that the show was short one important ghost.

Yes, it didn’t take long for the Season 2 mystery to be solved as [Spoiler alert!] Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is revealed to be the Woodstone spirit who was “sucked off” and passed on to the other side. The realization is devastating for some, particularly Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), who had just begun a relationship with the free-loving Hippie, as well as Sam (Rose McIver), who had grown to care for her ghost friend.

With her gone without a chance to say farewell, everyone copes in their own way (even fans are likely to), but for Thorfinn, grief comes in the form of an owl he believes that Flower has inhabited after Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) mentions the concept of reincarnation. When the bird is discovered in a barn that Jay is hoping to renovate into a restaurant, it has to be moved.

Instead of relocating the owl, Sam moves it into the B&B, causing problems with their guests, but it’s only because she doesn’t want to let Flower go either. Ultimately, Jay convinces Thorfinn and Sam that it’s best to set the owl free because you’d never want to cage a free spirit like Flower. While viewers will have to adjust to the absence, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are offering some information on what the absence of Flower means and what else awaits on the horizon as Ghosts Season 3 airs.

“That was just one factor,” Port says of Carrasco’s pregnancy affecting the choice to make Flower the “sucked off” ghost. The performer gave birth to her first child in November 2023, around the time when filming for Season 3 would have commenced. “We talked about a lot of different paths.”

Ultimately, Port reveals, “When we finished Season 2, we had this cliffhanger. We did not necessarily have in mind exactly who it was going to be at that moment. We had candidates, and there were a lot of variables. We wanted it to be somebody super impactful.” In other words, it was always going to be one of the core cast of spirits. “We didn’t want it to be just someone who would have no consequence.”

Still, don’t count Flower entirely out, as Port notes, “The show, as you’ve seen, deals with heaven and hell and the earthly plane, and there’s plenty of room to see somebody whether they’re at the mansion or not. So could we see her? I think it’s always a possibility, even if someone’s ‘sucked off’ or ‘went down on them.'”

As for the owl symbolism, Wiseman points out that it stems from Season 2 as Flower and Thorfinn were getting better acquainted with one another. “They started to realize, ‘Oh gosh, do we have anything in common?’ And the thing they sort of landed on at the end was they both loved owls, so we thought it would be sort of sweet.”

Despite the danger this owl poses to Jay in the episode’s final moments as he tries setting it free and is attacked by the bird in return, Wiseman says, “The owl was great to work with… [a] beautiful animal [that] really did everything that she was supposed to do. So that was a pleasure.”

Flower is sent off with a memorial service attended by the basement ghosts, who play into Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) premiere storyline after he belittles Woodstone’s underground dwellers. Afraid to be unliked, the former scout leader allows the cholera victims to occupy the upper floors, causing dissension among the ghost ranks.

“We love the basement ghosts, we love Betsy Sodaro, and we love getting a chance to explore more characters and eventually learn more about them,” Port shares. “And Betsy definitely gets more in the mix this season than in seasons past.”

As for Pete, he’s becoming less of a pushover. “Pete is going to have a pretty exciting season where he is going to learn to stand up for himself a little bit more and have a little bit more of a backbone,” Wiseman teases. “There are some really fun episodes we have for him coming up that I can’t get into. But yes, his character is going to have some growth this year.”

Stay tuned for what’s to come as Ghosts Season 3 continues on CBS, and let us know what you thought about that shocking premiere reveal about Flower in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS