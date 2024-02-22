‘S.W.A.T.’ Reveals What Happened to Powell in First Look (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

S.W.A.T.

 

The good news: Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) is alive on S.W.A.T. The bad news? Well, there’s a lot of it, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 23 episode.

The premiere ended with the team realizing that in securing stolen weapons, a very dangerous bomb was still out there—and Powell discovered that the person who has it is Gabriel Bautista (Rick Mancia), the local cop with whom she was about to grab dinner. He attacked and strangled her, but we knew she wasn’t dead since Ritch was made a series regular for the show’s final season.

Now, in our clip, Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) are in her hotel room looking for her before their flight home. “None of her stuff’s here, but I just found her phone on the floor by the curtain,” Hondo reveals. Hicks wonders if her date with Gabriel went well and she spent the night with him.

However, then Hondo notices something’s off: “I’ve got the same set-up in my room, except there’s two vases.” He finds a piece of broken glass on the floor, and combined with a scuff mark from a shoe and another troubling discovery, it becomes very clear they’re in the middle of a crime scene. Watch the full video above for more.

“Peace Talks,” along with the search for Powell and the thermobaric bomb capable of killing thousands, will see Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Tan (David Lim) assisting Hondo and Hicks from L.A. Plus, Deacon’s pride gets injured in a boxing match with Rocker.

The premiere cliffhanger “makes for some drama. Powell is a much more intricate part of the show and the team,” Moore told us. Now, he continued, the focus is to go after Bautista, “this punk. He’s got a bomb in his hand that can cause all kinds of craziness. We gotta band together and go get the job done, and we do it in a very cool, action-packed way.”

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS

