‘General Hospital’: Ace’s Mom Battling Real-Life Health Crisis – Fans React

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Lana Clay, who is the real-life mother of twins Jay and Joey Clay, who share the role of Ace on General Hospital, has given an update on her health after being admitted to hospital on Saturday, February 17.

The news of Lana’s hospitalization was first revealed by her husband, Mark Clay, who shared a post about the situation on Instagram on Sunday, February 18.

“I wanted to share that Lana was admitted yesterday to the ICU with sepsis and critically low blood pressure,” Mark wrote alongside a photo of his wife in a hospital bed.”She is awake but very sick. Lana’s strength and transparency have always inspired us, and we’re rallying around her during this challenge that she will beat!”

Adam Huss, who plays Nikolas on the long-running soap, shared his well-wishes in the comments, writing, “I am so sorry to hear this. In my prayers and won’t leave em til she’s home and healthy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay & Joey Clay (@theclaybros)

Lana later shared an update of her own, where she expressed her “heartfelt gratitude” for all the love and support.

“My blood pressure is showing improvement. I have moved off the ICU floor,” she continued. “However, I’m facing two significant challenges at the moment, and although I’m not ready to discuss them yet, your understanding means the world to me. Right now, I’m feeling quite tired and weak, undergoing numerous blood tests and taking plenty of medication.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay & Joey Clay (@theclaybros)

Lana returned to Instagram on Tuesday to provide a more detailed update, where she stated, “I’ve been hospitalized for Sepsis, a severe and life-threatening condition caused by my body’s overwhelming response to infection, which can lead to organ failure.”

She said she has been “dealing with Colitis, inflammation of my colon causing abdominal pain and digestive issues.” In addition, “My blood and metabolic counts are a disarray. And as most of you know from following me over the years, my history of Leukemia and seizures adds complexity, necessitating close monitoring. And I can’t fail to mention I also have an abnormal chest X-ray which needs further investigation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay & Joey Clay (@theclaybros)

Ultimately, Lana revealed she “received the diagnosis of an incredibly rare Adrenal Insufficiency Disorder known as Addison’s Disease.”

She explained, “This condition significantly impacts my body’s ability to produce the hormone cortisol, with my levels currently undetectable. I basically had what they call an Addisonian crisis, which is super serious and could’ve been fatal.”

General Hospital fans took to the comments section to send their well wishes to the mother of two.

“Praying for you! You are so strong,” wrote one commenter.

“Take the time to heal. Wishing you love and a speedy recovery,” said another.

Another fan added, “I just love how you’re still smiling even no matter what you’re going through. Still sending you so much love and healing vibes and so many prayers.”

“Rooting for you!! Your sons are a bright spot to my day, they light up every episode! My husband is currently also recovering from being hospitalized with sepsis, very scary, keep fighting,” said another.