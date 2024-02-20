‘Days of our Lives’ Boss Drops Big News About Show’s Future

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Despite being moved from linear television to streaming in September 2022, Days of Our Lives is still very much a priority for bosses at NBC, at least according to executive Michael Sluchan.

Speaking at NBCUniversal’s TCA Winter Press Tour last Wednesday, February 14, Sluchan, EVP for Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for NBC/Peacock, gave fans an update on Days and how it’s performing since being moved from NBC to Peacock.

“We are thrilled with the performance,” Sluchan told Soap Hub regarding the daytime soap’s presence on the streamer.

Sluchan acknowledged the risk of asking long-time viewers to make the switch from linear to streaming but said, “The viewers really did show up, and they moved over to Peacock. [The show] continues to be a top performer, and we’re very much behind DAYS.”

The exec praised Days fans for their loyalty and support, noting, “Days fans turn out. They are so incredibly supportive of the show through all the ups and downs.”

He continued, “We’re doing our best to honor the show’s legacy. We have such support from the show — all departments, publicity, marketing, and we have such a great cast. This [move] was a big change for them after 57 years, coming over to this new platform.”

The long-running soap has a big year ahead as it celebrates its 60th anniversary in November. Touching on this milestone, Sluchan revealed the show is already in the middle of shooting its anniversary season.

“We tape so far ahead that we’re shooting into our 60th season already,” he explained. “We’ve already heard some of the storylines for that, and we are energized. Ron [Carlivati, head writer] has some exciting stories coming up. There’s both forward-thinking, and [our anniversary] will also harken back to classic Days, as well.”

Sluchman’s comments come amid former cast member Arianne Zucker‘s lawsuit against the show. Earlier this month, Zucker filed a suit against Days production company Corday Productions, the show’s executive producer Ken Corday, and former co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

Zucker claims she was fired for speaking out against Alarr, who she alleges “sexually harassed, violated, and degraded” female co-workers.

Corday Productions previously released a statement, writing, “The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”