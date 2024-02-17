After a health issue sent her to the hospital and led her to drop out of a Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable, Tyne Daly is on the rebound.

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Doubt, and the entire Roundabout [Theatre Company] family, we are elated that Tyne is on the mend and on her way to a full recovery,” Scott Ellis, director of the production and Roundabout’s interim artistic director, told People on Friday.

Daly was slated to play Sister Aloysius in this production of the John Patrick Shanley play, but an undisclosed health issue resulted in her hospitalization on February 2, according to People. The 77-year-old “did her invited dress [rehearsal] performance and then was hospitalized” a source told the magazine.

That day’s preview performance was canceled, and Isabel Keating temporarily filled Daly’s part for the preview the following day, as Roundabout said in a press release that Daly “was unexpectedly hospitalized … and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care,” per The New York Times.

Now Amy Ryan will take over for Daly on a permanent basis.

“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery,” Ellis previously said in a statement, per People. “We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes — in a quick minute — to join our company and take on the role. … We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances.”

This production of Doubt — also starring Liev Schreiber, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Zoe Kazan — will now open on March 7, one week later than initially planned, and is scheduled to run through April 14, per the Times.

“Sister Aloysius, the exacting principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike,” Roundabout says in a synopsis of the play. “But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn [Schreiber] and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

Daly has appeared in seven Broadway productions so far, including Gypsy, for which she won the 1990 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. On screen, she’s known for her roles in the TV shows Cagney & Lacey, Christy, and Judging Amy, having won an Emmy Award for her performance in each.