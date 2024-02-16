3 Ways ‘Ghosts’ Could Bring Back Its ‘Sucked Off’ Spirit — Should It? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 1, “The Owl.”]

Ghosts returned for its third season one spirit short as Flower (Sheila Carrasco) was revealed to be the one “sucked off” in the Season 2 finale.

The free-loving and consistently stoned hippie ghost seemingly passed over without a word, leaving her boyfriend, Viking ghost Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), utterly devastated, along with a lot of fans. But is this really the end of Flower’s story with the series?

When it comes to the world of Ghosts it always feels like there are new things to learn about the boundaries of the spirit world and its limitations. Below are a few ways we could imagine the show would explain a possible return for Flower.

1. She’s Locked in the Vault

Remember the vault where Hetty’s husband, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), died? His ghost was trapped within the walls for a reason we have yet to fully understand. Could Flower have actually been trapped in there or somewhere else the rest of the residents of Woodstone haven’t uncovered yet? While that wouldn’t explain the beam that suggested a spirit was crossing over, it could be a clever way of saying Flower never really left.

2. Conditional Return

Remember when Elias returned from Hell under the condition that he get a document proving he was forgiven for his wrongdoing, signed by Hetty? Perhaps, wherever Flower went, she can come back from, allowing her to remain with the ghosts she loves so dearly. While we’re certain Flower would more likely end up in Heaven (or the show’s version of it), we could also imagine her getting a little bored and wanting some quality time with her eclectic peeps.

3. Something Unexplored

There’s no lack of creativity when it comes to setting rules in the spirit world, so who’s to say there aren’t other rules yet to be uncovered? Perhaps there’s some loophole that will be stumbled across in the show’s third season, opening the door for Flower to once again return. As co-showrunner Joe Port told TV Insider following the premiere, “The show, as you’ve seen, deals with heaven and hell and the earthly plane, and there’s plenty of room to see somebody whether they’re at the mansion or not. So could we see her? I think it’s always a possibility, even if someone’s ‘sucked off’ or ‘went down on them.'”

But what do you think? Should the show find a way to bring Flower back or should it stick with the exit set up in the Season 2 finale and Season 3 premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments section, below. And stay tuned for more from Ghosts as the new season unfolds on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS