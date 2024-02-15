‘General Hospital’: ABC Boss Drops Huge News About Show’s Future

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

It’s great news for fans of General Hospital as ABC seems committed to the long-running daytime soap for many years to come.

After fellow daytime soap Days of Our Lives moved to Peacock in 2022 after 57 years on NBC, some fans worried General Hospital would eventually meet a similar fate. Having aired for 60-plus years on ABC, and considering the ever-changing television landscape, fans grew concerned the show would be moved to Disney+ or Hulu (ABC-lined streamers).

However, new comments from Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, reveal that the network is committed long-term to the award-winning soap, which picked up a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in December.

Erwich spoke to TV critics in Pasadena, California, over the weekend as part of the Winter press tour, where he answered questions regarding Disney+, Hulu, and ABC. Following his Q&A session, Soap Hub spoke to Erwich about his thoughts on General Hospital and the show’s future.

“[General Hospital is] absolutely a tremendous pride for us,” Erwhich told the publication. “The show’s been on for 60 years. That is a remarkable achievement. And the great thing about General Hospital is that it’s on daily. It’s an opportunity for us to delight, entertain, and surprise people on a daily basis. The joy is to have an audience who has watched the show for 60 years; they’re now watching with their kids and grandkids.”

General Hospital premiered on April 1, 1963, and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running American soap opera in production.

The show recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling. The special episode paid tribute to past and present stars and confirmed Steve Burton‘s return as Jason Morgan.

“Because the stories are on, on a daily basis, they just become a part of people’s lives — and that’s the goal of ABC,” Erwich continued. “We’re very committed to the show. You saw the way that we celebrated the 60th [anniversary]. We do that because it’s a show we’re very proud of. We remain deeply committed to General Hospital.”