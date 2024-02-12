‘Bachelor’ Producers Tease ‘Golden Paradise’ & LGBTQ Lead Could Be Coming

Alert your group chats, because Bachelor producers have officially teased a Golden Paradise spinoff series.

Following the breakout success of the franchise’s latest spinoff series, The Golden Bachelorand the announcement that The Golden Bachelorette has been confirmed to premiere on ABC this fall, fans have been questioning if the “golden” theme would be brought to the beaches of Mexico in Bachelor in Paradise

In an interview with Variety during the network’s Television Critics Association winter tour, Bachelor executive producers Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, and Jason Ehrlich dropped hints at a possible Golden Bachelor in Paradise spinoff in the future.

“We’d love to do that eventually,” Ehrlich said. “I mean, how fun would it be to see single men and women in their 60s and 70s on the beach or in the Bachelor pad or somewhere, hanging out and falling in love? We’d love to do that and hope we get the opportunity.”

Although the executive producing trio doesn’t know when or where this possible spinoff would take place, Grabner revealed that there have been “a number of conversations with the network and the studio” about making it happen. Based on the widespread love and adoration that The Golden Bachelor received last year, we already know that fans would surely tune in for a Golden Paradise spinoff.

Even though the Bachelor franchise now includes more age diversity, there is still a clear lack of representation of the LGBTQ+ community, as the flagship series has yet to cast a queer lead. But when the producers were asked about the topic, they claimed it was something they “want to explore.”

“We hope to get the opportunity to do that,” Ehrlich said. “The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love. We’d love the opportunity to tell all kinds of people’s stories.”

Graebner then chimed in, adding, “During my tenure on the show, the two spinoffs that have been pitched to be the most frequently are a Bachelor for older people and a gay Bachelor. We checked one of those boxes. We’re talking about checking out the other box.”

