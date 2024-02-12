Uber Eats Edits Controversial Peanut Allergy Super Bowl Ad Following Backlash

Uber Eats has removed part of its new Super Bowl ad after one scene was accused of mocking those with food allergies.

The commercial for the food delivery service was released on YouTube last week (February 6) and features big-name celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, rapper Jelly Roll, and Super Bowl half-time show headliner Usher.

The one-minute ad, which centers around the idea of forgetfulness, features scenes such as Aniston not remembering Schwimmer despite co-starring in Friends with him for ten years and the Beckhams forgetting the name of the Spice Girls (“Basil Babes?” “Paprika Girls?”).

But the brief scene that caused backlash sees a man who has broken out in hives eating from a jar of peanut butter. “There’s peanuts in peanut butter?” he says as his eyes become swollen shut. “Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”

Don’t blame us, blame your brain.

Whatever you forget, remember #UberEats.

Get groceries, everyday items, and more…#SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/9YEEZKW3u9 — Uber Eats (@UberEats) February 6, 2024

Viewers immediately took to social media to blast the ad for seemingly poking fun at the millions of people who suffer from life-threatening peanut allergies.

“Food allergies aren’t funny, and they’re definitely not forgettable,” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter). “When you joke about allergies you teach the public it’s ok to not take them seriously, and that can have deadly consequences.”

“You have a few days. Cut the peanut butter allergy joke right now – kids die from this crap. The rest of the ad is funny. That is just cruel,” said another.

“Ooooh you were so close, guys! So close! You still have time to make this the great ad it can be by cutting out the “joke” around food allergies though,” another suggested.

“I wonder what @PatrickMahomes thinks about @CBS airing jokes about peanut allergy while he is playing in the #SuperBowl,” said one commenter, referencing how Mahome’s baby son was briefly hospitalized last year due to an allergic reaction to peanuts.

The official FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) account also commented, writing, “We’re incredibly disappointed by @UberEats’ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.”

We’re incredibly disappointed by @UberEats‘ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough. https://t.co/aKilgfweVd — FARE | Food Allergy Research & Education (@FoodAllergy) February 7, 2024

Following the backlash, Uber Eats edited the original ad and removed the peanut butter scene. The updated version of the commercial was shared by the company on Sunday, February 11, though the first ad does still exist at an unlisted YouTube link.

