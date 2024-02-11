Biggest Super Bowl Surprise at Halftime? Very Few Taylor Swift Sightings on TV

Meredith Jacobs
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and, Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Leading up to the Super Bowl LVIII, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was whether or not Taylor Swift, who had a concert in Tokyo the night of Saturday, February 10 (local time), would make it to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. But she traveled the 5,700 miles and made it with plenty of time to spare (with the time difference and a private jet, she had a lot on her side). Swift and Kelce’s relationship—and her appearances at his football games—has been making headlines since September 2023. But the story during the game is much different.

With it the 13th game of Kelce’s she attended, fans couldn’t help but notice that’s her lucky number, which could bode well for the football player. However, at halftime, the 49ers were up 10-3. In fact, one fan remarked on X (formerly Twitter), “The people have been asking to stop showing Taylor Swift during games. It looks like they finally listened, but they might have to pan over to her to save the day!”

While there are plenty of photos up on Getty of her watching the game (like the one above), we definitely expected to see much more of her during the broadcast (especially considering coverage of the first games she attended), but there have been noticeably few sightings of Swift during the game. And that came after the camera panning to her during Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful” could have been a sign of things to come. (Among those in the box with her are Blake Lively Ice Spice, Swift’s parents and brother, and Kelce’s brother Jason and parents.)

Fans on social media caught a sighting of her watching the game during a replay in the second quarter as well as on Nickelodeon (the network aired a family-friendly broadcast). Then, with 30 seconds left in the second quarter, the CBS broadcast showed her watching the game as the announcers mentioned Kelce, just before the Chiefs got on the scoreboard. Plus, she has been spotted at the stadium on the jumbotron.

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl, Plus 12 More Times She Cheered on Travis Kelce From the Sidelines (PHOTOS)
Related

See fan reactions below, then head to the comments and let us know: Have you seen Swift more or less than you expected during the game?

Super Bowl

Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

